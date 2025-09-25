Ryder Cup News

Ryder Cup 2025 scores, results, tee times, leaderboard as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Tee times, pairings, results and latest schedule from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, where Team USA host reigning champions Team Europe; Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 25/09/25 10:11pm

Will Luke Donald lead Team Europe to a historic Ryder Cup victory over Team USA at Bethpage Black? Watch this year’s contest live this week on Sky Sports Golf

Latest scores, results, pairings and tee times for the 45th Ryder Cup, as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black.

Team USA are captained by Keegan Bradley and are aiming to extend home dominance in the biennial contest, four years on from their record-breaking 19-9 success at Whistling Straits.

Luke Donald returns as captain for Team Europe and looks to lead his side to a historic away win on American soil, with 11 of his players and four of his vice-captains returning from their 2023 victory in Rome.

Watch a selection of the best shots from the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome

The three-day competition sees five sessions of golf played and a total of 28 points up for grabs, with four foursomes and four fourball matches played on both Friday and Saturday.

All 24 players will then tee it up in the Sunday singles, with the first team to reach 14.5 points across the week earning Ryder Cup victory. Team Europe - as defending champions - require 14 points to retain the trophy.

Latest Ryder Cup scores, tee times and results (UK and Ireland times)

Friday foursomes

1210 Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1226 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Åberg (Swe) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1242 Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1258 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre (Sco) and Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Keegan Bradley discusses the thought process behind his Ryder Cup pairings and why he elected to send out Bryson DeChambeau first in the Friday foursomes

Friday fourballs

1725, 1741, 1757, 1813

Saturday foursomes

1210, 1226, 1242, 1258

Saturday fourballs

1725, 1741, 1757, 1813

Sunday singles

Singles: 1702, 1713, 1724, 1735, 1746, 1757, 1808, 1819, 1830, 1841, 1852, 1903

Ryder Cup 2025 leaderboard and standings

Latest score to appear here from Friday lunchtime

This week's official Ryder Cup scores

Who is playing in the Ryder Cup?

Team Europe

Automatic qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

Captain's picks: Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

Vice-captains: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Jose Maria Olazabal

Team Europe captain Luke Donald gives you a guided tour of the facilities that he's helped prepare for his team at Bethpage ahead of the Ryder Cup

Team USA

Automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

Captain's picks: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns

Vice-captains: Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland

Watch the most controversial Ryder Cup moments, including Patrick Cantlay's caddie arguing with Lowry and McIlroy, Team USA running on the green in 1999 and many more drama filled moments

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to claim back-to-back victories and just their fifth away success in the competition's history.

Round-the-clock coverage begins with live build-up from 9am on Friday and Saturday, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm on both days. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.

