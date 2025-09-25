Ryder Cup 2025 scores, results, tee times, leaderboard as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black
Tee times, pairings, results and latest schedule from the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, where Team USA host reigning champions Team Europe; Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 25/09/25 10:11pm
Latest scores, results, pairings and tee times for the 45th Ryder Cup, as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black.
Team USA are captained by Keegan Bradley and are aiming to extend home dominance in the biennial contest, four years on from their record-breaking 19-9 success at Whistling Straits.
Luke Donald returns as captain for Team Europe and looks to lead his side to a historic away win on American soil, with 11 of his players and four of his vice-captains returning from their 2023 victory in Rome.
- Ryder Cup LIVE! Latest news, updates from Bethpage Black
- Ryder Cup 2025: Dates, format, teams and captains
- Got Sky? Watch the Ryder Cup LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract
The three-day competition sees five sessions of golf played and a total of 28 points up for grabs, with four foursomes and four fourball matches played on both Friday and Saturday.
All 24 players will then tee it up in the Sunday singles, with the first team to reach 14.5 points across the week earning Ryder Cup victory. Team Europe - as defending champions - require 14 points to retain the trophy.
Latest Ryder Cup scores, tee times and results (UK and Ireland times)
Friday foursomes
1210 Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1226 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Åberg (Swe) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1242 Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1258 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre (Sco) and Viktor Hovland (Nor)
Friday fourballs
1725, 1741, 1757, 1813
Saturday foursomes
1210, 1226, 1242, 1258
Saturday fourballs
1725, 1741, 1757, 1813
Sunday singles
Singles: 1702, 1713, 1724, 1735, 1746, 1757, 1808, 1819, 1830, 1841, 1852, 1903
Ryder Cup 2025 leaderboard and standings
Latest score to appear here from Friday lunchtime
This week's official Ryder Cup scores
- 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
- Celebrity All Star Match [Winners: Team USA]
- 13th Junior Ryder Cup [Winners: Team USA]
Who is playing in the Ryder Cup?
Team Europe
Automatic qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton
Captain's picks: Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick
Vice-captains: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Jose Maria Olazabal
Team USA
Automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
Captain's picks: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns
Vice-captains: Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Gary Woodland
When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?
There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to claim back-to-back victories and just their fifth away success in the competition's history.
Round-the-clock coverage begins with live build-up from 9am on Friday and Saturday, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm on both days. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland