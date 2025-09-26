Ryder Cup 2025: Spectators ejected for bad behaviour with Rory McIlroy among players heckled and abused at Bethpage Black

European captain Luke Donald accused American fans of "crossing the line" after a fractious second day at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black where crowd behaviour prompted criticism and extra security measures.

Multiple spectators following Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's match at the Ryder Cup were ejected as tensions boiled over during another dominant European session in the Saturday fourballs at Bethpage Black.

European players have been subjected to personal abuse from American fans during the biennial event, where Luke Donald's side won both of Friday's sessions before extending their lead on Saturday to build a record-breaking 11.5-4.5 lead on Saturday.

McIlroy responded to one heckler during his morning foursomes match with Tommy Fleetwood by telling them to "shut the f*** up", before firing his approach close and securing the birdie to give them a 3&2 win over Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

"I don't mind them having a go at us, that's to be expected," McIlroy explained after that win. "That's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing.

"In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots and give us the same chance that the Americans have"

Donald said: "It was loud, it was raucous.

"What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines. That did happen a little bit."

Fans warned as police presence stepped up

Heckling continued throughout the afternoon session, where McIlroy partnered Lowry against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, with The Masters champion regularly receiving boos and shouts aimed his direction.

A rendition of "f*** you Rory" had been led by the MC on the first tee earlier in the day and was shouted by one spectator as McIlroy lined up his eagle putt at the par-five fourth, leading him to back away before missing the putt and settling for birdie.

Lowry made the eagle to win the hole and put Europe ahead, with the Irishman also subjected to taunts about his weight during the match and responding to holing one putt by shouting "f*** you, f*** you" at fans.

Extra security was directed to monitor fan behaviour around the course

The jeers continued at the par-four sixth, with McIlroy pausing on the green and refusing to hit until the crowd stopped, with Thomas seen - on multiple holes - asking for the crowd to quieten as the European played their shots.

An increasing police presence was seen lining the fairways of the afternoon matches, while a warning notice about spectator notice - posted regularly on the TV screens around the course - continued to be displayed to fans.

In a statement, the PGA of America told Sky Sports: "We have added security and State Police to Match No 1 (McIlroy and Lowry's match) as well as the other three matches in today's afternoon fourballs.

"Additionally, the frequency of fan behaviour messaging on video boards across the golf course has increased. We will continue to closely monitor fan behaviour and take appropriate action."

The message to spectators on the screen read: "Attendees consuming alcohol should do so in a responsible manner. Overly intoxicated attendees will be removed from the premises."

Young holed a long-range birdie at the seventh and Thomas birdied the ninth to leave match tied at the turn, with McIlroy edging Europe back ahead with a 10-foot birdie at the 14th before Lowry produced a three-birdie finish to complete a 2up win.

"It was intense," Lowry said after his win. "It was like something I've never experienced. But this is what I live for. This is honestly the reason I get up in the morning, for stuff like this. This is what I love doing. I love being a part of this team and I really want us to win this tournament."

Europe won three of the four matches during the session to take a record-breaking seven-point lead into the Sunday singles, leaving them 2.5 points away from retaining the trophy and three points from a first away win since the 2012 Miracle at Medinah.

"When you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging," McIlroy explained. "It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I'm just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through."

Weir: Fan behaviour crossed the line

Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir said the abuse aimed at McIlroy and Lowry went too far and created an "unpleasant" environment.

"The PGA of America will be hoping, perhaps naively, that the crowds behave themselves on the final day because on Saturday, it certainly crossed a line," Weir said.

"Fans were having to get ejected. Shane Lowry was held back by his caddy at one stage. Expletive-laden abuse was hurled in particular at Rory McIlroy and Lowry.

"It was fairly unpleasant out there. Fairly vitriolic stuff. Not particularly intelligent, just pretty brutal and pretty unpleasant, especially for the players' wives who are inside the ropes and having to listen to it.

"Whether that boils over again on Sunday remains to be seen, but the fans are not happy and understandably so.

"This has been a really humiliating performance for the United States so far. They stand on the verge of not just a defeat on home soil, but a record one."

