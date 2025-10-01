Ryder Cup: Matt Fitzpatrick accuses PGA president Don Rea of being 'bitter' during trophy presentation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick accused PGA of America president Don Rea of being bitter during the Ryder Cup trophy celebration of Europe’s memorable win at Bethpage Black Matt Fitzpatrick accused PGA of America president Don Rea of being bitter during the Ryder Cup trophy celebration of Europe’s memorable win at Bethpage Black

Matt Fitzpatrick accused PGA president Don Rea of being "bitter" when handing the Ryder Cup over to Team Europe following their triumph at Bethpage Black.

Europe's 15-13 victory was marred by incidents involving spectators throughout the three days of action, with Rory McIlroy in particular singled out for abuse.

McIlroy was frequently put off his tee shots and his wife Erica had beer thrown over her, while an announcer was also stood down for encouraging an abusive chant about McIlroy prior to Saturday's foursomes.

Fitzpatrick claimed the hostility extended even to PGA president Rea, whom he accused of insincerity during his interactions with Team Europe at the trophy presentation.

Speaking to the media ahead of his appearance at the Alfred Dunhill Links, Fitzpatrick said: "I don't want to speak for everyone, but we felt a bit of bitterness during the trophy presentation and handshake.

"Me and Rosie [Justin Rose] looked at each other thinking the congratulations didn't feel very heartfelt. He said we only retained it, but actually - we won it."

The Americans had gone into the final session 12-5 down before mounting a stirring comeback in Sunday's singles but ultimately came up short.

USA captain Keegan Bradley refused to condemn the "passionate" home fans at Bethpage, with Rea suggesting the abuse suffered by European players was the same as the American players received in Rome two years earlier, a view Fitzpatrick refuted.

"That Saturday afternoon was one of the best things I've ever seen - the chanting, the cheering, the songs," he added.

"That's what makes European fans so great compared to American fans. Not all American fans are abusive, they are not, it's always a small few.

"What makes European fans stand out is the creativity, the chants - not just shouting random obscenities."

Fitzpatrick continued: "What the PGA of America guy said about it being the same in Rome - he clearly wasn't there. Either he wasn't there or he was listening to something else, because it was never like that. It's always been playful, just banter.

"The interview with the PGA guy saying it was the same in Rome. That's pretty offensive to European fans."

Fitzpatrick, who halved his singles match against Bryson DeChambeau to secure a crucial half-point, said he understood why figures in American golf had issued apologies.

"It's not like they can control what everyone says," Fitzpatrick said. "We're not out there demanding an apology, but it's understandable they would offer one.

"I've had quite a few emails, messages, and texts from American friends apologising for the fans."

