The Open: Brian Harman relishing title defence at Royal Troon and expects fan heckling to be 'an anomoly'

Reigning champion Brian Harman believes his ball striking is “as good as it’s ever been” ahead of his major title defence at The 152nd Open, live on Sky Sports.

Harman claimed a maiden major title with a super six-shot victory at Royal Liverpool last summer, with the American now looking to become the first player since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008 to win back-to-back Open titles.

The world No 13 revealed he was sad to return the Claret Jug, what he called the "coolest trophy in golf", with Harman relishing being a major champion and pleased with his game heading into Royal Troon.

"Anytime that you become a major champion it certainly elevates your status in the game, elevates the way that you're perceived in the game," Harman said in his pre-tournament press conference.

"I try to take all of that in my stride, but at the same time understand that the golf is the most important thing, and I've tried to improve my golf game and get it in a place where I can maybe contend in some more majors down the road.

"My stats this year have been really good. My ball striking has been as good as it's ever been. The only thing I haven't done well this year is I haven't putted especially well. So I'm just kind of waiting for it all to line up correctly.

"You can work and work and work. You just never know when that work is going to pay off. You never know when the peak is coming, when you're going to catch a little bit of momentum.

"I've worked really hard, and my game is in really good shape. I'm happy with what I'm going into this week."

Fan heckles during win 'an anomaly'

Harman received what he termed "unrepeatable" abuse during his win last year, which he revealed inspired him to victory and first PGA Tour title in six years, although is hopeful of not experiencing similar issues this week in Scotland.

"It doesn't bother me," Harman said. "I'm ready to take whatever in my stride. I'm here to play the best golf that I possibly can. That's my main focus.

"I've always loved the fans over here. I've spoken a bunch of times about how I find them the most knowledgeable fans of any that we play in front of. I kind of chalk last year up as more of an anomaly than anything else."

The R&A announced minimal increases to prize money amid "concern" about the impact on financial sustainability and the perception of golf, with the winner receiving a record $3.1m (£2.38m) - 100,000 more than Harman earned for his win.

Asked whether he would be happy playing for less money, or even no money at all, Harman added: "Yeah, I would personally. I'm not sure everyone would, but I would.

"Some people care more about money than I do, I suppose. I play golf for me. I play golf because I enjoy torturing myself with things that are really hard to do. That's just me. Most times when I get done with a tournament, I couldn't tell you within commas of how much that I made that week."

