The 151st Open: Rory McIlroy pulls out of pre-tournament press conference at Royal Liverpool

Speaking on the range at Royal Liverpool, Rory McIlroy suggests his focus has already transferred to preparing for The Open less than 24 hours after winning the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has cancelled his pre-tournament press conference at The 151st Open ahead of his bid for a fifth major victory.

McIlroy, who produced a thrilling finish to win the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, had been listed to speak to the media at 9am on Tuesday at Royal Liverpool.

The former world No 1 has now been removed from Tuesday's schedule and looks set to skip his press conference for the second successive major.

A look at Rory McIlroy's best shots from his 2014 Open Championship win at this year's venue, Royal Liverpool

In a statement, the R&A said: "We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference."

McIlroy did speak to broadcast media during Monday's On the Range show, live on Sky Sports, where the Northern Irishman said he was hoping to build on Sunday's impressive Rolex Series win.

"Ball striking wise, I think I led the field in terms of stats from tee to green [at The Scottish Open], so that's something," McIlroy said. "Great iron play, wedge play, controlling my flight. I'm really happy, I've got a new goal, a new purpose and you go again.

Highlights from a dramatic final round as Rory McIlroy secured a dramatic victory over Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open

"If I get myself into a similar position this week, I will certainly draw on what I did last week. But as of right now and getting prepared for this tournament, all that has to be put on the backburner. I just have to focus on getting ready to tee off on Thursday."

McIlroy won The Open the last time it was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014, the first of back-to-back major titles, with the 34-year-old looking to draw on those experiences from his previous victory.

Four-time major champion Dame Laura Davies looks ahead to The Open at Royal Liverpool and backs World No 2 Rory McIlroy to win it

"[Winning here] feels like such a long time ago," McIlroy added. "You're trying to rekindle the memories as I was driving from the airport last night and getting onto the Wirral.

"I haven't been here since 2014, so trying to get those memories back again and trying to re familiarise myself with the range and the club, the first tee and everything. It's nice to comeback anywhere you've had success, it's always a nice feeling."

Faldo: McIlroy should act like defending champion

Sir Nick Faldo has urged McIlroy to act like he "owns the ring" as he bids to end his lengthy major drought.

The world No 2 has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, a month on from his victory at Royal Liverpool, with Faldo believing McIlroy should behave as if he is the defending champion this week.

The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with round-the-clock coverage from The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool live from July 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf

"Yeah, why not?" Faldo said. "It's like saying 'I own the ring, you ain't gonna knock me down'. I felt that way when I came back to Muirfield in 1992 after winning in 1987. I was playing well, I was world number one, one of the favourites and all that and I thought 'yeah, this is my spot, I'm gonna defend winning at Muirfield'.

"He's got to be feeling good going back to somewhere he's won before. He's playing well. I think the most important thing is he just wants to be a golfer right now, give me a bit of space, let me breathe, let me just go and play.

"He's one of the top few players in the world and it's probably a nice feeling for him - he knows if he plays really well he knows the names he's got to beat.

The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews, where Cameron Smith claimed a maiden major title

"Nine years is a long time, not many players go nine years [between major wins] but he's so talented. It's not like his game's gone downhill. If he can find a way to almost hit the reset button, he's still in his prime age; he's just got to find that little bit of trust and determination. Can you fend off everybody else?

"You've got three days playing against yourself before you then take on the rest of the guys. I've got kind of a good vibe. I think he could pull another one out. I think he has a hell of a chance."

The 151st Open takes place from July 20-23, with exclusive coverage throughout tournament week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.