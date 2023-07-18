The 151st Open tee times: Full groupings and start times for opening round at Royal Liverpool

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (right) and Adam Scott (left) will partner Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds of The 151st Open

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The 151st Open, held at Royal Liverpool and exclusively live on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.

USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

0635 Matthew Jordan (Eng), Richie Ramsay (Sco), Branden Grace (Rsa)

0646 Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Graeme Robertson (Sco)

0657 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

0708 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Alex Maguire (x) (Irl)

0719 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Hiroshi Iwata (Jpn)

0730 Patrick Reed, Connor Syme (Sco), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (x) (Esp)

0741 Darren Clarke (NIrl), Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

0752 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joost Luiten (Ned), Christo Lamprecht (x) (Rsa)

0803 Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax

0814 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Harris English, Andrew Putnam

0825 Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith (Eng), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0836 Ernie Els (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

The Open Live Live on

0847 Sam Burns, Sepp Straka (Aut), Chris Kirk

0903 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Seamus Power (Irl), Talor Gooch

0914 Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

0925 KH Lee (Kor), Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa (Jpn)

0947 Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus)

0958 Cameron Smith (Aus), Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Smith, defending Open champion, reflects on his win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews and claims he is a better golfer this year Cameron Smith, defending Open champion, reflects on his win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews and claims he is a better golfer this year

1009 Shane Lowry (Irl), Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1020 Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Bryson DeChambeau

1031 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Bio Kim (Kor), Kazuki Yasumori (Jpn)

1042 Dan Bradbury (Eng), Oliver Farr (Wal), Haydn Barron (Aus)

1053 Marcel Siem (Ger), Martin Rohwer (Rsa), Tiger Christensen (x) (Ger)

1104 Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner (Fra), Richard Bland (Eng)

1115 Yannik Paul (Ger), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1136 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1147 Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Kyung Nam Kang (Kor), Kensei Hirata (Jpn)

1158 Callum Shinkwin (Eng), Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Michael Kim

1209 Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Zack Fischer, Kyle Barker (Rsa)

1220 Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque (Fra), Travis Smyth (Aus)

1231 Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1242 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Harrison Crowe (x) (Aus)

1253 Corey Conners (Can), Billy Horschel, Alex Noren (Swe)

1304 Tom Kim (Kor), Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1315 Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace (Eng), David Micheluzzi (Aus)

1326 Sahith Theegala (USA), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Dustin Johnson

1337 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernadez De Oliveira (x) (Arg)

1348 Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

1404 John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett (Eng)

1415 David Lingmerth (Swe), Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom (Rsa)

1426 Adri Arnaus (Esp), Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Taichi Kho (Hgk)

1437 Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1448 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1459 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Esp), Justin Rose (Eng)

1510 Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyrrell Hatton hilariously showed Di Stewart and Peter Finch the amount of hair he had when he first played Hoylake in 2010 before Di unintentionally insulted him for his receding hairline Tyrrell Hatton hilariously showed Di Stewart and Peter Finch the amount of hair he had when he first played Hoylake in 2010 before Di unintentionally insulted him for his receding hairline

1521 Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor (Can), Adam Schenk

1532 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Marc Warren (Sco), Alejandro Canizares (Esp)

1543 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney (Aus)

1554 Kalle Samooja (Fin), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Gunner Wiebe

1605 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Brandon Robinson Thompson (Eng), Michael Stewart (Sco)

1616 Hurly Long (Ger), Seungsu Han, Marco Penge (Eng)

When is The Open live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock coverage from The Open, with 80 hours of live programming across the tournament week and a host of extra programming available to enjoy.

Wall-to-wall coverage will begin from 6.30am for the first two tournament days on Thursday July 20 and Friday July 21, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6.35am, with the action live until 9pm for each of the opening two rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the range at Royal Liverpool on Monday, McIlroy says he is already fully focused on preparing for The Open after winning the Scottish Open Speaking on the range at Royal Liverpool on Monday, McIlroy says he is already fully focused on preparing for The Open after winning the Scottish Open

Day three coverage begins at 9am and runs through until after the action is finished, with early play live on the red button as 'Saturday at The Open' offers updates from the course alongside shot centre challenges, special guests, fun features and much more, while the same offering stars from 8am for Sunday's final round.

There is also lots of extra coverage available throughout each day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Hole feeds available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle Royal Liverpool.

Watch The 151st Open throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.