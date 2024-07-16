Golf Leaderboards: The Open latest scores at Royal Troon, plus PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more

Scottie Scheffler is seeking his maiden Open victory this week

Stay up to date with the latest scores from around the world of golf, including the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, the Barracuda Championship and more.

The men's major season reaches a climax in Scotland, where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among those looking to lift the Claret Jug, with a star-studded field gathered on the Ayrshire coast and hoping to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

There is also a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour this week with the Barracuda Championship, held in California, plus LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour action and more.

This week's leaderboards

Last week's leaderboards

What has happened in the majors so far in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler won The Masters, with a four-shot victory over Ludvig Åberg at Augusta National earning the world No 1 his second Green Jacket in three years.

At the PGA Championship in May, Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory, his dramatic one-shot win over Bryson DeChambeau creating golfing history as his 21-under score set a new 72-hole record in men's majors.

DeChambeau then won the US Open for a second time after a dramatic one-shot victory at Pinehurst No 2 over Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed three of his last four holes to extend his wait for a fifth major victory.

Nelly Korda claimed the first women's major of the year, with victory at The Chevron Championship securing the American her fifth LPGA Tour triumph in a row, matching the records of Annika Sorenstam (2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

The win marked the American's second major title after she claimed her first at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship in Johns Creek, Georgia, while Yuka Saso won the US Women's Open and Amy Yang claimed a long-awaited major breakthrough at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

As the action moved to Europe, Ayaka Furue produced a final-hole eagle to snatch a maiden major title after a dramatic finish to the Amundi Evian Championship.

Men's majors in 2024

Women's majors in 2024

