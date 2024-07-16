The Open tee times: Pairings and start times for first round of 2024 contest at Royal Troon

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, where Tiger Woods is among the later starters on his return to action.

Woods faces a late-early draw on his first appearance since a missed cut at the US Open, grouped alongside compatriots Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, while Rory McIlroy is on the other side of the draw as he goes out with Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa.

Former Champion Golfer Justin Leonard will hit the opening tee shot at 6.35am on Thursday, with the 1997 winner at Royal Troon alongside Todd Hamilton - who lifted the Claret Jug at the same venue in 2004 - and Scotland's Jack McDonald.

Thursday's tee times - starting at Hole One

USA unless stated; all times BST; (x) denotes amateurs

0635 Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald (Sco)

0646 Tom McKibbin (NIrl), Alex Noren (Swe), Calum Scott (Sco) (x)

0657 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Michael Hendry (Nzl)

0708 Younghan Song (Kor), Daniel Hillier (Nzl), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn)

0719 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

0730 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Scott (Aus), Keita Nakajima (Jpn)

0741 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), Jasper Stubbs (Aus) (x)

0752 Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

0803 Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng), Laurie Canter (Eng)

0814 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0825 Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

0836 John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente (Mex) (x), Aaron Rai (Eng)

0847 Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (Eng) (x)

0903 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

0914 Adam Hadwin (Can), Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0925 Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

0936 Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

0947 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

0958 Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala

1009 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1020 Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (x)

1031 Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1042 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (x)

1053 David Puig (Esp), John Catlin, Guntaek Koh (Kor)

1104 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

1115 Nacho Elvira (Esp), Minkyu Kim (Kor), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)

1126 Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Sam Hutsby (Eng)

1147 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

1158 CT Pan (Tpe), Romain Langasque (Fra), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

1209 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Richard Mansell (Eng)

1220 Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jorge Campillo (Esp)

1231 Ernie Els (Rsa), Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (Rsa) (x)

1242 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den) (x)

1253 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Billy Horschel, Victor Perez (Fra)

1304 Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith (Eng)

1315 Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1326 Jason Day (Aus), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Rickie Fowler

1337 Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

1348 Darren Clarke (NIrl), JT Poston, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1404 Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten (Ned), Dustin Johnson

1415 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1426 Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brooks Koepka

1437 Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

1448 Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1459 Shane Lowry (Irl), Cameron Smith (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1510 Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

1521 Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki (Fin)

1532 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1543 Yannik Paul (Ger), Joe Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree

1554 Ryan van Velzen (Rsa), Charlie Lindh (Swe), Luis Masaveu (Esp) (x)

1605 Kazuma Kobori (Nzl), Jaime Montojo Fernandez (Esp) (x), Liam Nolan (Irl) (x)

1616 Daniel Brown (Eng), Denwit David Boriboonsub (Tha), Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng) (x)

1627 Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

