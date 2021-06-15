US Open tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose at Torrey Pines

Dustin Johnson has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose for the third men's major of the year

Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose for the opening two rounds of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy, who claimed the first of four major titles in the 2011 contest, has been included in a marquee threeball alongside two other former US Open champions, with the trio going out in the afternoon wave at 1.36pm (9.36pm BST) on Thursday.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who stormed to a six-shot win at Winged Foot in September, is also among the afternoon starters as he competes with Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Bryson DeChambeau was the only player to finish under par when he claimed US Open victory in 2020

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon reported that DeChambeau turned down the opportunity to tee it up alongside rival Brooks Koepka, who is instead grouped with former PGA Champions Justin Thomas - who can move to world No 1 this week - and Collin Morikawa.

Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major winner in history at last month's PGA Championship, will begin his latest bid to complete golf's career Grand Slam among the morning starters at 7.51am (3.51pm BST) with Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

Phil Mickelson secured his sixth major title at Kiawah Island last month

The three most recent European winners of The Open have all been put together, with 2016 champion Henrik Stenson and 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari alongside reigning Claret Jug holder Shane Lowry, while Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland make up another all-European threeball.

Jon Rahm, the bookies' favourite to register a maiden major title this week, goes out with 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and Australian Marc Leishman - all former winners of the Farmers Insurance Open that's held at the same venue.

Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw from The Memorial earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19

Last year's runner-up Matthew Wolff partners Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman, while former US Open champions Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer and Gary Woodland will all compete in the same group over the first two days.

Key times (all BST)

1529 Thursday/2114 Friday - Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1551 Thursday/2136 Friday - Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

Live US Open Golf Live on

2114 Thursday/1529 Friday - Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

2136 Thursday/1551 Friday - Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

2136 Thursday/1551 Friday - Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

Watch the 121st US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 3.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 6.45pm on Sky Sports Main Event.