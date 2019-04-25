US Open: Ernie Els given special exemption to play Pebble Beach

Ernie Els will be part of the field for the US Open at Pebble Beach

Ernie Els has been awarded a special exemption to play in the US Open at Pebble Beach this summer, 25 years on from winning his maiden major title.

The South African - a two-time winner of the US Open - was given the spot by the USGA for the second year running, making him the first player since Hale Irwin to receive special exemptions in consecutive years.

The four-time major champion's previous five-year US Open exemption for winning the 2012 Open Championship expired in 2017, while Els missed the cut in last year's appearance at Shinnecock Hills.

Els is a two-time winner of the US Open

Els won his first major at the 1994 US Open, where he came through a three-man playoff at Oakmont, before lifting the trophy a second time at Congressional three years later.

The 49-year-old, one of 19 players to win the US Open on multiple occasions, will make his 27th consecutive US Open appearance from June 13-16 in California, having previously registered 10 top-10 finishes in the event.

Els finished tied-second at Pebble Beach in 2000, where Tiger Woods won by a record 15 shots, while he ended in a share of third the last time the US Open was held at the venue in 2010.

