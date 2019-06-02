US Open 2019: Lee Westwood involved in qualifying at Walton Heath

0:59 Can anyone stop Brooks Koepka from winning a third consecutive US Open title? Watch extended coverage from June 13-16, live on Sky Sports Can anyone stop Brooks Koepka from winning a third consecutive US Open title? Watch extended coverage from June 13-16, live on Sky Sports

Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher are among the players looking to secure late invites for the US Open during Sectional Qualifying on Monday.

The final day of qualifying takes place across 10 venues, as players vie for a spot in the field at Pebble Beach for the third major of the year from June 13-16.

Eight of the courses being used on Monday are in the USA and one in Canada, with Westwood and Fisher both featuring in the other 36-hole qualifying event at Walton Heath.

Ross Fisher was in the field the last time the US Open was held at Pebble Beach in 2010

Westwood is aiming to feature in the US Open for a 19th time, having failed to qualify last year, while Fisher is targeting a sixth appearance at the event.

Former Ryder Cup players Thomas Pieters, Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colaserts are also in action, as are Belgian Knockout winner Guido Migliozzi and Made In Denmark champion Bernd Wiesberger.

Gregory Havret is hoping for a return to Pebble Beach, where he finished runner-up to Graeme McDowell in the 2010 US Open, with Andrew 'Beef" Johnston and Tom Lewis among the other notable names involved.

US Ryder Cup captain Steven Stricker, Russell Knox and former world No 1 Luke Donald attempt to progress from Brookside Golf & Country Club in Ohio, where 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Ted Potter Jr also features.

Luke Donald last played the US Open in 2016

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and Ireland's Seamus Power are scheduled to feature at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Ontario, with Robert Karlsson involved at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Georgia.

Two of the 12 Sectional Qualifying events have already been completed, with former Masters champion Mike Weir one of the 10 players to qualify from Bent Tree Country Club and Shugo Imahira one of three to progress in Japan.

