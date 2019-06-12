US Open: Brooks Koepka's impressive major statistics

Brooks Koepka is seeking a US Open hat-trick at Pebble Beach

Brooks Koepka will tee off in the US Open on Thursday seeking his third successive victory in the major and his fifth major win in nine attempts.

The 29-year-old American has a superb record in the biggest events on the golfing calendar and appears to save his best performances for the majors.

Koepka has claimed only one other victory during that run - the CJ Cup in South Korea in October 2018 - and he has produced some remarkable statistics in the majors since the beginning of 2017.

His first major victory came in the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills and he then successfully defended the title at Shinnecock Hills before winning the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, a title he retained at Bethpage Black last month.

3:55 Relive the best moments from a dramatic final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Relive the best moments from a dramatic final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

Koepka has also achieved two other top-10 finishes in majors over the last couple of years and his worst result in that period was joint-39th in last year's Open at Carnoustie.

As a result of those performances, Koepka is a massive 54 under par in major championships since the beginning of 2017 - he missed last year's Masters due to a wrist injury - which is an incredible 21 shots better than any other player during that span.

Best cumulative score to par in majors since beginning of 2017 Brooks Koepka -54 Jordan Spieth -33 Rickie Fowler -31 Matt Kuchar -18

In his two US Open victories, Koepka recorded a combined score of 15 under, six better than Tommy Fleetwood, the next best, and an outstanding effort considering that only five players who made the cut in each of the last two years were able to break par with their combined score.

Best cumulative score to par in last two US Opens (players to make both cuts) Brooks Koepka -15 Tommy Fleetwood -9 Xander Schauffele -4 Hideki Matsuyama -2 Patrick Reed -2

As well as his scoring, Koepka also tops the rankings in a number of other categories in majors over the last two years.

He leads the way with 165 birdies/eagles and 19 rounds in the 60s, while his record of leading or co-leading for 13 rounds is also the best, as is his achievement of being in the top five for 22 rounds.

1:30 Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest at Shinnecock Hills Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest at Shinnecock Hills

All this means Koepka now has two chances to become just the fourth man to win a major championship in three consecutive years - this week at Pebble Beach and in next year's PGA Championship at Harding Park.