US Open: Justin Rose one back from Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach

Justin Rose is within one of the lead at the US Open

Justin Rose remains in the hunt for a second US Open title after moving within a shot of leader Gary Woodland after the third round at Pebble Beach.

Rose birdied the par-five last to post a three-under 68 and close the gap on Woodland, who held onto his overnight lead throughout the day and moved to 11 under with a two-under 69.

Back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka is part of the chasing pack after a bogey-free 68 lifted him into tied-third on seven under alongside Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen, who birdied three of his last four holes, with Rory McIlroy a further shot back in sixth spot on six under.

Louis Oosthuizen is in the group on seven under

Playing alongside Rose, Woodland opened with three straight pars before firing his approach at the fourth to tap-in range as he matched the Englishman's birdie.

Woodland got up and down from the sand to hole a 10-footer to save par at the fifth, where Rose shanked a chip in the bunker and made bogey, before birdieing the sixth to briefly go four clear.

A two-shot swing at the eighth saw Rose roll in from eight feet and Woodland three-putt from the fringe, only for Woodland to convert from three feet at the 11th to move three in front.

Woodland's lead reduced at the next despite pitching in from the fringe for par, as Rose posted a birdie-two but then missed a four-footer to save par at the 13th.

Rose and Gary Woodland will go out in the final group again on Sunday

The American drained a 45-footer at the par-five 14th to salvage an unlikely par after hacking out of the rough, as Rose made a 12-foot birdie before getting up-and-down from a greenside bunker to pick up a shot at the last.

Koepka made his move with a two-putt birdie at the sixth and he added a 25-footer at the next, with the world No 1 adding another from 10 feet at the 10th and holing a putt from off the green to save par at the 15th on his way to a blemish-free card.

Brooks Koepka is looking to become only the second player in history to win three consecutive US Open titles

The four-time major champion will go out alongside Reavie, who matched his 68, while Oosthuizen posted a second successive 70 to complete the trio on seven under.

McIlroy had reached the turn level-par and ended a run of pars with a 12-foot birdie at the 15th, before cancelling out a bogey-four at the 17th with a two-putt gain at the par-five last to get to six under.

Rory McIlroy is chasing a first major victory since 2014

2010 Pebble Beach champion Graeme McDowell eagled the last to join Matt Wallace, who also eagled 18, Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Danny Willett - who fired a round-of-the-day 67 - in a share of ninth.

Tiger Woods remains in the group on level-par after a 71, while Phil Mickelson saw his Grand Slam hopes ended for another year after a four-over 75, which included an eighth at the last, dropped him to tied-48th.

