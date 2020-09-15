US Open: Tiger Woods grouped with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
Woods and Rory McIlroy both given morning starts on Thursday; Watch live from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 15/09/20 6:04pm
Tiger Woods has been grouped with Justin Thomas and PGA champion Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the US Open.
Woods faces an early start to his bid for a 16th major title, with the 44-year-old going out at 8.07am (1.07pm BST) from the tenth tee on Thursday at Winged Foot against the world No 3 and world No 5.
It's the second major in a row and third time this year where Thomas has been grouped with Woods for the first two days, having also played alongside him at the Genesis Invitational and last month's PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy also goes out in the morning wave for the second major of the year, with the 2011 US Open champion having the same tee time as Woods but going off from the first alongside fellow former world No 1s Justin Rose and Adam Scott.
Another all major-winning threeball sees 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson play with Jason Day and Sergio Garcia, while three-time major champion Jordan Spieth begins his week with Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama.
2019 champion Gary Woodland opens his title defence in a threeball with Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree, who secured his invite by winning last year's US Amateur Championship.
World No 1 and FedExCup winner Dustin Johnson goes out with Ryder Cup teammates Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau, with Phil Mickelson playing alongside Jon Rahm and Paul Casey as he looks to complete golf's Grand Slam.
Notable tee times (all BST)
1245 Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett
1256 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth
1256 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day
1307 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
1307 Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose
1805 Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry
1816 Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
1816 Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer
1827 Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm
1838 Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland
