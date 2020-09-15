US Open: Tiger Woods grouped with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

0:59 The men's major golf season continues this month at the US Open, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The men's major golf season continues this month at the US Open, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Justin Thomas and PGA champion Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of the US Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Woods faces an early start to his bid for a 16th major title, with the 44-year-old going out at 8.07am (1.07pm BST) from the tenth tee on Thursday at Winged Foot against the world No 3 and world No 5.

It's the second major in a row and third time this year where Thomas has been grouped with Woods for the first two days, having also played alongside him at the Genesis Invitational and last month's PGA Championship.

Woods claimed the last of this three US Open victories in 2008

Rory McIlroy also goes out in the morning wave for the second major of the year, with the 2011 US Open champion having the same tee time as Woods but going off from the first alongside fellow former world No 1s Justin Rose and Adam Scott.

Another all major-winning threeball sees 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson play with Jason Day and Sergio Garcia, while three-time major champion Jordan Spieth begins his week with Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama.

Live US Open Golf Live on

2019 champion Gary Woodland opens his title defence in a threeball with Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry and amateur Andy Ogletree, who secured his invite by winning last year's US Amateur Championship.

World No 1 and FedExCup winner Dustin Johnson goes out with Ryder Cup teammates Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau, with Phil Mickelson playing alongside Jon Rahm and Paul Casey as he looks to complete golf's Grand Slam.

Two-time FedExCup champion Johnson won the US Open in 2016

Notable tee times (all BST)

1245 Tyrrell Hatton, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett

1256 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth

Live US Open Golf Live on

1256 Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day

1307 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

1307 Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

McIlroy claimed his maiden major title at the 2011 US Open

1805 Gary Woodland, Andy Ogletree (a), Shane Lowry

1816 Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

1816 Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

Fleetwood finished fourth in 2017 and runner-up to Brooks Koepka in 2018

1827 Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Jon Rahm

1838 Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland

Who will win the US Open? Watch the second major of the year, throughout the week, live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.