US Open 2025 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round of men's major at Oakmont

Pairings and tee times for the final round of the 125th US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Sam Burns takes a one-shot lead over Adam Scott and JJ Spaun into the final day, with Viktor Hovland the only other player still under-par and LIV Golf League player Carlos Ortiz a further stroke back in fifth.

Burns tees off at 2.15pm local time (7.15pm UK time) in the final group alongside Scott, looking to claim a first major title since his 2013 win at The Masters, while Spaun goes out in the penultimate pairing alongside Hovland.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler resumes eight behind as he chases back-to-back major titles, while Rory McIlroy is out early on Sunday morning alongside Andrew Novak after heading into the final day on 10 over.

Full R4 groupings and tee times

All times BST; USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting on Hole One

1252 Cam Davis (Aus)

1303 Jordan Smith (Eng), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1314 Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1325 Taylor Pendrith (Can), Ryan McCormick

1336 Michael Kim, Johnny Keefer

1347 Brian Harman, James Nicholas

1358 Sungjae Im (Kor), Philip Barbaree Jr

1414 Denny McCarthy, Niklas Norgaard (Den)

1425 Tony Finau, Daniel Berger

1436 Andrew Novak, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1447 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Adam Schenk

1458 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Justin Hastings (Cay) (x)

1509 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Collin Morikawa

1520 Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1531 Laurie Canter (Eng), Patrick Reed

1547 Tom Kim (Kor), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1558 Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy

1609 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1620 Trevor Cone, Aaron Rai (Eng)

1631 JT Poston, Jordan Spieth

1642 Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry (Bel)

1658 Jason Day (Aus), Chris Kirk

1709 Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens

1720 Matt Wallace (Eng), Ryan Gerard

1731 Ben Griffin, Victor Perez (Fra)

1742 Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1753 Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1804 Nick Taylor (Can), Scottie Scheffler

1820 Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman (Aus)

1831 Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1842 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1853 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1904 Viktor Hovland (Nor), JJ Spaun

1915 Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns

