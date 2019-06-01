Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Afghanistan

205-9 (37.3 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

 

Afghanistan are 205 for 9 with 12.3 overs left

Afghanistan vs Australia

Cricket World Cup - Day Three LIVE!

Updates and social media as Australia face Afghanistan and New Zealand play Sri Lanka on day three of the Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
1st Jun 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
R A Kettleborough

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.S. Mohammadi b Starc 0
H. Zazai c Carey b Cummins 0
R.S. Zurmatai c Smith b Zampa 43
H. Shahidi s Carey b Zampa 18
M. Nabi run out (Smith) 7
G. Naib c Carey b Stoinis 31
N. Zadran c Carey b Stoinis 51
R. Khan lbw Zampa 27
D. Zadran c Carey b Cummins 4
M. Ur Rahman Not out 12
Extras 1nb, 8w, 3lb 12
Total 37.3 Overs 205 - 9
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 7 1 31 1
P.J. Cummins 8 0 40 2
N.M. Coulter-Nile 8 1 36 0
M.P. Stoinis 7.1 1 37 2
A. Zampa 7.3 0 58 3
Full Bowling Card