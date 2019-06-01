Afghanistan vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Afghanistan are 205 for 9 with 12.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
afghanistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.S. Mohammadi
|b Starc
|0
|H. Zazai
|c Carey b Cummins
|0
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Smith b Zampa
|43
|H. Shahidi
|s Carey b Zampa
|18
|M. Nabi
|run out (Smith)
|7
|G. Naib
|c Carey b Stoinis
|31
|N. Zadran
|c Carey b Stoinis
|51
|R. Khan
|lbw Zampa
|27
|D. Zadran
|c Carey b Cummins
|4
|M. Ur Rahman
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 3lb
|12
|Total
|37.3 Overs
|205 - 9
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M A Starc
|7
|1
|31
|1
|P.J. Cummins
|8
|0
|40
|2
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|8
|1
|36
|0
|M.P. Stoinis
|7.1
|1
|37
|2
|A. Zampa
|7.3
|0
|58
|3