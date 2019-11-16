Karim Janat recorded superb figures of 5-11 as Afghanistan took their three-match T20I series with West Indies to a decider after a 41-run win in Lucknow.

Afghanistan - whitewashed 3-0 in the preceding ODI series - limited West Indies to 106-8 as Janat knocked over four of the top five batsmen en route to becoming the first seamer from his county to take a T20I five-for.

West Indies slumped in pursuit of Afghanistan's 147-7, in which Janat had contributed an enterprising 26 from 18 deliveries.

Rashid Khan's men will now be looking to complete the turnaround and win the series on Sunday when the final T20I takes place at the same venue.

Afghanistan made a fast start after electing to bat, with Hazrat Zazai (26 off 15) - who smashed the first ball of the match, bowled by Jason Holder, for six - and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15 off 12 balls) putting on 42 in 4.1 overs.

West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams (3-23) punctured the innings by removing both batsmen from successive deliveries with Afghanistan, bar Janat striking Hayden Walsh Jr for three boundaries in the 10th over, then struggling to get going again until the death.

However, Guldadin Naib (24 off 18) and Najibullah Zadran (20no off 24) added late impetus with a stand of 44 from 32 balls, while Rashid clubbed the final ball of the innings, bowled by Williams, for four.

Janat then took over with his seam bowling, getting rid of Shimron Hetmyer (11) - albeit to a poor lbw decision - Evin Lewis (14), Sherfane Rutherford (6) and captain Kieron Pollard (7), before capping a fine day in his final over when he castled Keemo Paul (11).

Denesh Ramdin (24no) was the only Windies batsman to pass 20 although just Rutherford and Pollard from the top eight failed to hit double figures.

Sunday's T20I will be followed by a one-off Test match, also in Lucknow, from November 27 before West Indies face India in three ODIs and three T20Is in December.