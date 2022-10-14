Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

 

In Play
Badge

England

46-1  (5.5 ov)

England are 46 for 1 with 14.1 overs left

Australia vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 46-1 (5.5 ov)
England are 46 for 1 with 14.1 overs left

England 1st Innings46-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.C. Buttler (c) Not out 22 19 3 0 115.79
A.D. Hales c Finch b Hazlewood 0 2 0 0 0.00
D.J. Malan Not out 17 14 3 0 121.43
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total 5.5 Overs, 1 wkts 46
To Bat: 
B.A. Stokes,
H.C. Brook,
M.M. Ali,
C.R. Woakes,
D.J. Willey,
M.A. Wood,
A.U. Rashid,
R.J.W. Topley

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Hales 1.2ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 2 0 11 0 5.50
Hazlewood 2 0 14 1 7.00
P.J. Cummins 1.2 0 14 0 10.50

Match Details

Date
14th Oct 2022
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
D M Koch, S J Nogajski
TV Umpire
P J Gillespie
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
S A J Craig

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 14, 2022 9:40am

    5.5

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.

    5.4

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

    5.3

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs.

    5.2

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

    5.1

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

    4.6

    Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

    4.5

    Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Marsh.

  •  

    4.5

    Wide Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

    4.4

    Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Stoinis, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Marsh.

    3.6

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

    3.5

    Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    Wide Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Dispatched.

  •  

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

    OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Finch. Finch takes a simple catch.

  •  

    Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    NEW BALL. Wide Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.

Full Commentary