Australia vs England

46-1 (5.5 ov)
England 1st Innings46-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|Not out
|22
|19
|3
|0
|115.79
|A.D. Hales
|c Finch b Hazlewood
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|17
|14
|3
|0
|121.43
|Extras
|3w, 4lb
|7
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|46
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Hales 1.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|Hazlewood
|2
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
|P.J. Cummins
|1.2
|0
|14
|0
|10.50
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Oct 2022
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- D M Koch, S J Nogajski
- TV Umpire
- P J Gillespie
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- S A J Craig
Live Commentary
-
5.5
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
5.4
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
5.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs.
-
5.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
5.1
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
4.5
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Marsh.
-
4.5
Wide Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
4.4
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs.
-
4.3
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Stoinis, fielded by Smith.
-
4.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Marsh.
-
3.6
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
3.5
Wide Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.
-
3.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
3.3
Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
3.2
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Marsh.
-
3.1
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Dispatched.
-
2.6
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
2.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.4
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
2.3
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.2
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.1
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.6
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
1.5
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
1.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.3
Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
1.2
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Finch. Finch takes a simple catch.
-
1.1
Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, fielded by Wade.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.2
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
0.1
Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Wide Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade.