Cricket Match
Australia
210-4 (43.2 ov)
New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand
|Australia 1st
|210-4 (43.2 ov)
|Australia are 210 for 4 with 6.4 overs left
Australia 1st Innings210-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Sodhi b Ferguson
|67
|88
|9
|0
|76.14
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Latham b Santner
|60
|75
|3
|2
|80.00
|S.P.D. Smith
|b Santner
|14
|17
|0
|1
|82.35
|D.J.M. Short
|c Nicholls b Sodhi
|5
|19
|0
|0
|26.32
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|37
|36
|2
|0
|102.78
|M.R. Marsh
|Not out
|22
|27
|2
|0
|81.48
|Extras
|2nb, 3lb
|5
|Total
|43.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|210
Fall of Wickets
- 124 Warner 24.1ov
- 145 Finch 28.4ov
- 146 Smith 30.4ov
- 165 Short 34.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|8
|0
|24
|0
|3.00
|L.H. Ferguson
|8
|0
|50
|1
|6.25
|J.D.S. Neesham
|7
|0
|44
|0
|6.29
|M.J. Santner
|9
|0
|27
|2
|3.00
|C. de Grandhomme
|6
|0
|29
|0
|4.83
|I.S. Sodhi
|5
|0
|32
|1
|6.40
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Mar 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- S J Nogajski
Live Commentary
-
43.3
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
43.2
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
43.1
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
42.6
Jimmy Neesham to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
42.5
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
42.4
Jimmy Neesham to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
42.3
Jimmy Neesham to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
42.2
Jimmy Neesham to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
42.1
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
41.6
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
41.5
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
41.4
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
41.3
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
41.2
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
41.1
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
40.6
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
40.5
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
40.4
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
40.3
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
40.2
Jimmy Neesham to Mitchell Marsh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
40.1
Jimmy Neesham to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
39.6
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
39.5
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.
-
39.4
Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
39.3
APPEAL! Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Latham, appeal made for L.B.W. Half a shout from the Kiwis. Labuschagne is down to sweep, and gets struck outside the line of off stump. Probably wasn't even hitting anyway.
-
39.2
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
39.1
Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
38.6
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
38.5
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
38.4
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
38.3
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
38.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Too wide from Boult with third man up in the ring. Marsh hangs back and carves this away through gully for four.
-
38.1
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
37.6
Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
37.5
Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
37.4
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
37.3
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
37.2
Mitchell Santner to Mitchell Marsh. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
37.1
Mitchell Santner to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.
-
36.6
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
36.5
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
36.4
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
36.3
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Williamson, fielded by Sodhi.
-
36.2
Trent Boult to Mitchell Marsh. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
36.1
Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
35.6
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Mitchell Marsh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. A second one of the over that is too far down leg. Marsh doesn't miss out. Tucked off the hip and the fine leg fielder cannot get round to cut it off.
-
35.5
Lockie Ferguson to Mitchell Marsh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
35.4
Lockie Ferguson to Mitchell Marsh. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
35.3
Lockie Ferguson to Marnus Labuschagne. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
35.2
Lockie Ferguson to Marnus Labuschagne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sodhi.
-
35.1
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Ferguson spears it into the pads, and Labuschagne plays this very well. Flicked away very fine for four.
-
34.6
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
34.5
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
34.4
Ish Sodhi to Mitchell Marsh. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
34.3
OUT! Caught. Ish Sodhi to D'Arcy Short. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Nicholls. That is extremely soft from D'Arcy Short. Not a good delivery from Sodhi, but he gets the wicket. Dragged down, the left hander can put it where he likes, but Short ends up shovelling it straight into deep mid wicket's hands. Very poor stroke. Australia are stuttering here.
-
34.2
Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
34.1
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Marnus Labuschagne. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sodhi just cannot get it right today. It isn't coming out well. Labuschagne springs back, and dispatches this over mid wicket for four.