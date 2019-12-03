Australia vs Pakistan

Spinner Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets as Australia swept to an emphatic victory in the second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide by an innings and 48 runs.

Lyon finished with figures of 5-69, removing half-centurions Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq as the visitors were bowled out for 239 - their second innings defeat of the two-Test series.

Resuming on 39-3 overnight, the tourists initially displayed some resistance as Masood (68) and Shafiq (57) progressed to a century partnership before both fell to the spinner.

Australia were held up by another defiant partnership between Iftikhar Ahmed (27) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (45), who added 47 to maintain hopes of forcing the home side to bat again.

However, it was Lyon who broke their stand, having Iftikhar caught at short leg by Marnus Labuschagne, who had put down three chances earlier in the match.

Yasir Shah, who notched his maiden Test hundred in Pakistan's first innings, was unable to repeat that standard as he fell leg before to Lyon for 13 - and wasted a review in a fruitless bid to overturn the decision.

Shaheen Afridi (1) soon followed as Lyon completed his five-for and, although the dinner interval delayed Australia's victory, the home side took the new ball and swiftly wrapped up proceedings.

Josh Hazlewood (3-63) bowled Rizwan before the match ended in comical fashion, with Pat Cummins running out Mohammad Abbas (1) after a mix-up between him and last man Muhammad Khan.

The 2-0 series victory matched Australia's clean sweep against Pakistan of four years ago, when they overcame Misbah-ul-Haq's side 3-0.

Victorious Australia captain Tim Paine said: "Probably barring a few slip-ups yesterday in the field, I think we've played some fantastic cricket over the last two Test matches.

"We came back from England, we felt we were getting better all the time and it was really pleasing to get the results to start the summer."