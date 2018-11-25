Cricket Match
Australia Women need 106 runs to win from 20.0 overs - Between Innings
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- S George, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Lanning b Gardner
|43
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Villani b Schutt
|4
|A.E. Jones
|run out (Wareham)
|4
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Perry
|1
|H.C. Knight
|c Wareham b Gardner
|25
|L. Winfield
|lbw Wareham
|6
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|b Wareham
|0
|A. Shrubsole
|c Perry b Gardner
|5
|D. Hazell
|lbw Schutt
|6
|S. Ecclestone
|run out (Perry)
|4
|K.L. Gordon
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|3w, 2b, 1lb
|6
|Total
|All Out, 19.4 Overs
|105
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Molineux
|3
|0
|23
|0
|M.L. Schutt
|3.4
|0
|13
|2
|Perry
|3
|0
|23
|1
|D.M. Kimmince
|3
|0
|10
|0
|G. Wareham
|3
|0
|11
|2
|A. Gardner
|4
|0
|22
|3