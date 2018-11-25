Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Australia

0-0
Badge

England

105  (19.4 ov)

Australia Women need 106 runs to win from 20.0 overs - Between Innings

Australia vs England

WWT20 Final: Australia vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary of the Women's World T20 final in Antigua. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Mix and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
25th Nov 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
S George, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt c Lanning b Gardner 43
T.T. Beaumont c Villani b Schutt 4
A.E. Jones run out (Wareham) 4
N.R. Sciver lbw Perry 1
H.C. Knight c Wareham b Gardner 25
L. Winfield lbw Wareham 6
S.I.R. Dunkley b Wareham 0
A. Shrubsole c Perry b Gardner 5
D. Hazell lbw Schutt 6
S. Ecclestone run out (Perry) 4
K.L. Gordon Not out 1
Extras 3w, 2b, 1lb 6
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 105
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Molineux 3 0 23 0
M.L. Schutt 3.4 0 13 2
Perry 3 0 23 1
D.M. Kimmince 3 0 10 0
G. Wareham 3 0 11 2
A. Gardner 4 0 22 3
Full Bowling Card