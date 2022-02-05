Cricket Match
Australia
England
11-0 (3.3 ov)
Australia vs England
|England 1st
|6-0 (3.0 ov)
|England Women are 11 for 0 with 46.3 overs left
England 1st Innings6-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|Not out
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|6
|12
|1
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|6
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
|Perry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 6th Feb 2022
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Junction Oval
- Umpires
- E Sheridan, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- C A Polosak
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- M W Graham-Smith
Live Commentary
3.3
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
3.3
Wide Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Healy.
3.2
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, pushing, Edged to backward point for no runs.
3.1
FOUR! Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
2.6
APPEAL! Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, flick, hit pad to gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
2.5
Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
2.4
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.
-
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, defending, Played to square leg for no runs.
1.6
Ellyse Perry to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
1.5
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for 1 run.
-
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
-
NEW BALL. Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Healy.
0.6
Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
0.5
Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, pushing, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
FOUR! Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
0.1
NEW BALL. Megan Schutt to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, working, Edged to square leg for no runs.