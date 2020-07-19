Azhar Ali XI vs Babar Azam XI

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali was cleared of significant injury but will take no further part in the team's opening intra-squad match after he was hit on the helmet while fielding at short leg at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

Ali required lengthy treatment on the field after he was felled by the full force of a Haider Ali stoke and, after an ambulance was driven to the middle to help tend to him, there was palpable relief when he was able to get on a stretcher unaided and sit up as he was taken from the ground.

Ali later underwent scans which cleared him of concussion, with Pakistan team doctor Sohail Saleen saying: "Abid is absolutely fine. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal."

The 32-year-old opener, who has played three Tests, will sit out the final day of the warm-up match and is scheduled to return to training on Wednesday.

After the bowlers had dominated on the first two days, Pakistan's coaching staff will have enjoyed seeing Babar Azam bat for more than three hours for a half-century while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 81, his second fifty of the game.

Teenager Haider also made 51 as Team White closed on 245-5 - with a lead of 313 runs - after Team Green slumped to 181 all out with Sohail Khan taking 5-50.

Asad Shafiq's hopes of building on his overnight half-century were ended by Babar's direct hit from cover in the third over of the morning which sparked a collapse in which four wickets fell for three runs.

Faheem Ashraf edged a lifting ball from Shaheen Afridi who then tempted Yasir Shah into cutting a wide ball to gully.

Imad Wasim fell across his stumps to be lbw to Sohail and after a few defiant blows, Wahab Riaz, who played for Derbyshire in 2018, skied a pull to long leg.

That gave Team White a lead of 68 but they lost Imam-ul-Haq cheaply to Naseem Shah for the second time in the match when he edged a ball that moved away low to third slip.

When the players returned after lunch, Abbas brought one back to have Shan Masood lbw but Haider grew in confidence and he reached fifty by cutting Yasir for his seventh four.

The 19-year-old was out in the next over, though, when Ashraf got one through his defence and Fawad Alam got a leading edge off Yasir to backward point.

Yasir had a fascinating duel with Babar who dispatched his team-mate over the ropes at long on and clipped him past mid on for another boundary.

But it was far from one-way traffic and after Yasir almost defeated an attempted cut, he had the last word when Babar was lbw playing forward and the rest of the evening session belonged to the increasingly fluent Rizwan.