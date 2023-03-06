Bangladesh vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Bangladesh
246
Result
England
196
Bangladesh win by 50 runs
England 1st Innings196 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Al Hasan
|19
|33
|3
|0
|57.58
|P.D. Salt
|c Mahmudullah b Al Hasan
|35
|25
|7
|0
|140.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Mahmudullah b Chowdhury
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Vince
|c Rahim b Al Hasan
|38
|44
|3
|1
|86.36
|S.M. Curran
|c Das b Miraz
|23
|49
|1
|1
|46.94
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|lbw Islam
|26
|24
|0
|0
|108.33
|M.M. Ali
|b Chowdhury
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|C.R. Woakes
|c&b Rahman
|34
|46
|2
|0
|73.91
|A.U. Rashid
|b Islam
|8
|14
|0
|0
|57.14
|R. Ahmed
|c Miraz b Al Hasan
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|J.C. Archer
|Not out
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|All Out, 43.1 Overs
|196
Fall of Wickets
- 54 Salt 8.6ov
- 55 Malan 9.5ov
- 55 Roy 10.1ov
- 104 Curran 23.4ov
- 127 Vince 26.5ov
- 130 Ali 27.5ov
- 158 Buttler 34.1ov
- 174 Rashid 38.4ov
- 182 Ahmed 40.2ov
- 196 Woakes 43.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Rahman
|6.1
|0
|25
|1
|4.05
|T. Islam
|10
|0
|52
|2
|5.20
|E. Hossain
|9
|1
|38
|2
|4.22
|Al Hasan
|10
|0
|35
|4
|3.50
|M.H. Miraz
|8
|0
|46
|1
|5.75
Bangladesh 1st Innings246 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal (c)
|c Vince b Curran
|11
|6
|1
|0
|183.33
|L.K. Das
|c Buttler b Curran
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.H. Shanto
|run out (Buttler)
|53
|71
|5
|0
|74.65
|M. Rahim
|b Rashid
|70
|93
|6
|0
|75.27
|S. Al Hasan
|c Roy b Archer
|75
|71
|7
|0
|105.63
|M. Mahmudullah
|b Rashid
|8
|9
|0
|1
|88.89
|A.H. Dhrubo
|c Ali b Woakes
|15
|24
|2
|0
|62.50
|M.H. Miraz
|c&b Ahmed
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|T. Islam
|c&b Archer
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|E.H. Chowdhury
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|M. Rahman
|lbw Archer
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|All Out, 48.5 Overs
|246
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Das 0.5ov
- 17 Iqbal 2.6ov
- 115 Shanto 24.3ov
- 153 Rahim 32.4ov
- 163 Mahmudullah 34.4ov
- 212 Dhrubo 43.4ov
- 219 Miraz 44.6ov
- 227 Islam 46.3ov
- 246 Al Hasan 48.4ov
- 246 Rahman 48.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|8
|1
|51
|2
|6.38
|Woakes
|8
|0
|27
|1
|3.38
|J.C. Archer
|8.5
|1
|35
|3
|3.96
|Ali
|9
|0
|48
|0
|5.33
|R. Ahmed
|10
|0
|62
|1
|6.20
|Rashid
|5
|0
|21
|2
|4.20
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Mar 2023
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
- Umpires
- G A A Sohel, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- M R Mukul
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- T Ahmed