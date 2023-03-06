Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Bangladesh

246

Result
Badge

England

196

Bangladesh win by 50 runs

Bangladesh vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 196All out (43.1 ov)
Bangladesh 1st 246All out (48.5 ov)
Bangladesh win by 50 runs

England 1st Innings196 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy b Al Hasan 19 33 3 0 57.58
P.D. Salt c Mahmudullah b Al Hasan 35 25 7 0 140.00
D.J. Malan c Mahmudullah b Chowdhury 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.M. Vince c Rahim b Al Hasan 38 44 3 1 86.36
S.M. Curran c Das b Miraz 23 49 1 1 46.94
J.C. Buttler (c) lbw Islam 26 24 0 0 108.33
M.M. Ali b Chowdhury 2 5 0 0 40.00
C.R. Woakes c&b Rahman 34 46 2 0 73.91
A.U. Rashid b Islam 8 14 0 0 57.14
R. Ahmed c Miraz b Al Hasan 2 7 0 0 28.57
J.C. Archer Not out 5 10 1 0 50.00
Extras 4w, 4
Total All Out, 43.1 Overs 196

Fall of Wickets

  1. 54 Salt 8.6ov
  2. 55 Malan 9.5ov
  3. 55 Roy 10.1ov
  4. 104 Curran 23.4ov
  5. 127 Vince 26.5ov
  6. 130 Ali 27.5ov
  7. 158 Buttler 34.1ov
  8. 174 Rashid 38.4ov
  9. 182 Ahmed 40.2ov
  10. 196 Woakes 43.1ov
Bangladesh Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Rahman 6.1 0 25 1 4.05
T. Islam 10 0 52 2 5.20
E. Hossain 9 1 38 2 4.22
Al Hasan 10 0 35 4 3.50
M.H. Miraz 8 0 46 1 5.75

Bangladesh 1st Innings246 All out

bangladesh Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Iqbal (c) c Vince b Curran 11 6 1 0 183.33
L.K. Das c Buttler b Curran 0 3 0 0 0.00
N.H. Shanto run out (Buttler) 53 71 5 0 74.65
M. Rahim b Rashid 70 93 6 0 75.27
S. Al Hasan c Roy b Archer 75 71 7 0 105.63
M. Mahmudullah b Rashid 8 9 0 1 88.89
A.H. Dhrubo c Ali b Woakes 15 24 2 0 62.50
M.H. Miraz c&b Ahmed 5 6 1 0 83.33
T. Islam c&b Archer 2 6 0 0 33.33
E.H. Chowdhury Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
M. Rahman lbw Archer 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total All Out, 48.5 Overs 246

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Das 0.5ov
  2. 17 Iqbal 2.6ov
  3. 115 Shanto 24.3ov
  4. 153 Rahim 32.4ov
  5. 163 Mahmudullah 34.4ov
  6. 212 Dhrubo 43.4ov
  7. 219 Miraz 44.6ov
  8. 227 Islam 46.3ov
  9. 246 Al Hasan 48.4ov
  10. 246 Rahman 48.5ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 8 1 51 2 6.38
Woakes 8 0 27 1 3.38
J.C. Archer 8.5 1 35 3 3.96
Ali 9 0 48 0 5.33
R. Ahmed 10 0 62 1 6.20
Rashid 5 0 21 2 4.20

Match Details

Date
6th Mar 2023
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
G A A Sohel, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
M R Mukul
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
T Ahmed