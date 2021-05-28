Cricket Match
Bangladesh
181-8
Sri Lanka
286-6 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh 1st
|181-8 (41.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|286-6 (50.0 ov)
|Bangladesh need 106 runs to win from 8.1 overs
Bangladesh 1st Innings181-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Iqbal (c)
|c Dickwella b Chameera
|17
|29
|2
|0
|58.62
|M.N. Sheikh
|c Mendis b Chameera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|S. Al Hasan
|c Wanigamuni b Chameera
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|M. Rahim
|c de Silva b Wanigamuni
|28
|54
|0
|0
|51.85
|M.H. Saikat
|c Fernando b Wanigamuni
|51
|72
|3
|1
|70.83
|M. Mahmudullah
|Not out
|49
|60
|1
|1
|81.67
|A.H. Dhrubo
|c Chameera b De Silva
|16
|17
|0
|0
|94.12
|M.H. Miraz
|c Gunathilaka b Chameera
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Ahmed
|b Chameera
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Islam
|Not out
|8
|4
|0
|1
|200.00
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|41.5 Overs, 8 wkts
|181
- To Bat:
- M. Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Sheikh 1.1ov
- 9 Al Hasan 3.2ov
- 28 Iqbal 9.3ov
- 84 Rahim 23.2ov
- 125 Saikat 31.4ov
- 158 Dhrubo 37.2ov
- 162 Miraz 38.4ov
- 162 Ahmed 38.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.M. de Silva
|4
|0
|14
|0
|3.50
|P.V.D. Chameera
|9
|1
|16
|5
|1.78
|K.B.U. Fernando
|6
|0
|29
|0
|4.83
|C. Karunaratne
|6
|0
|34
|0
|5.67
|P.W.H. De Silva
|9.4
|0
|46
|1
|4.76
|R.T.M. Wanigamuni
|7
|0
|40
|2
|5.71
Sri Lanka 1st Innings286-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|b Ahmed
|39
|33
|5
|1
|118.18
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|c Mahmudullah b Islam
|120
|122
|11
|1
|98.36
|P. Nissanka
|c Rahim b Ahmed
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Iqbal b Ahmed
|22
|36
|0
|1
|61.11
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|55
|70
|4
|0
|78.57
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|run out (Islam)
|7
|9
|0
|0
|77.78
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c Miraz b Ahmed
|18
|21
|1
|0
|85.71
|R.T.M. Wanigamuni
|Not out
|8
|6
|0
|1
|133.33
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 9lb
|17
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|286
Fall of Wickets
- 82 Gunathilaka 11.2ov
- 82 Nissanka 11.6ov
- 151 Mendis 25.2ov
- 216 Perera 39.2ov
- 231 Dickwella 42.3ov
- 266 De Silva 48.2ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.S. Islam
|8
|0
|56
|1
|7.00
|M.H. Miraz
|10
|0
|48
|0
|4.80
|M.H. Saikat
|3
|0
|32
|0
|10.67
|Ahmed
|9
|0
|46
|4
|5.11
|M. Rahman
|10
|0
|47
|0
|4.70
|Al Hasan
|10
|0
|48
|0
|4.80
Match Details
- Date
- 28th May 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- S I S Saikat, T Ahmed
- TV Umpire
- G A A Sohel
- Match Referee
- N R Rahul
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
41.5
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dickwella.
-
41.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Googly back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
41.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
41.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
41.1
SIX! Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
40.6
Dushmantha Chameera to Shoriful Islam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
40.5
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
40.4
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to long on for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
40.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
40.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
40.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
39.6
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shoriful Islam. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Wanigamuni, fielded by Nissanka.
-
39.5
SIX! Wanindu Hasaranga to Shoriful Islam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
39.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shoriful Islam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
39.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump backing away Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
39.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
39.1
APPEAL! Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
38.6
OUT! Bowled. Dushmantha Chameera to Taskin Ahmed. Half volley, off stump no foot movement driving, missed. A perfect execution of yorker from Chameera. Chameera picks up his fifth wicket.
-
38.5
Dushmantha Chameera to Taskin Ahmed. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
38.4
OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Mehidy Hasan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Gunathilaka. Chameera gets his fourth wicket. Mehidy checks his shot at the wrong time.
-
38.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Mehidy Hasan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
38.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Mehidy Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
38.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
37.6
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mehidy Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
37.5
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka.
-
37.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
37.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Gunathilaka, fielded by Nissanka.
-
37.2
OUT! Caught. Wanindu Hasaranga to Afif Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Chameera. Afif goes for the stroke too early and ends up getting the top edge.
-
37.1
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
36.6
Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
36.5
Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
36.4
Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
36.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nissanka.
-
36.2
APPEAL! Dushmantha Chameera to Mahmudullah. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
35.6
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
35.5
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
35.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
35.3
FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Mahmudullah sweeps it away to the ropes.
-
35.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Mahmudullah. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Dickwella.
-
35.1
Wanindu Hasaranga to Afif Hossain. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
34.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Afif Hossain. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Wanigamuni.
-
34.5
Chamika Karunaratne to Afif Hossain. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
34.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
34.3
Chamika Karunaratne to Mahmudullah. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
34.2
Chamika Karunaratne to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs.
-
34.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Afif Hossain. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.
-
33.6
Ramesh Mendis to Afif Hossain. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
33.5
Ramesh Mendis to Mahmudullah. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
33.4
Ramesh Mendis to Afif Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
33.3
Ramesh Mendis to Afif Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
33.2
Ramesh Mendis to Mahmudullah. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
33.1
Ramesh Mendis to Afif Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
32.6
Dhananjaya de Silva to Afif Hossain. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
32.5
Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
32.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Afif Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
32.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Afif Hossain. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
-
32.2
Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
32.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Mahmudullah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by De Silva.