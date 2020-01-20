Cricket Match
England U19
West Indies Und
138-5 (34.3 ov)
England U19 vs West Indies Und
|West Indies Und 1st
|138-5 (34.3 ov)
|West Indies Under 19s are 138 for 5 with 15.3 overs left
West Indies Und 1st Innings138-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.S. Melius (c)
|c Haynes b Qadri
|24
|34
|5
|0
|70.59
|L.J.A. Julien
|c Cox b Evison
|40
|57
|5
|1
|70.18
|K.A. Anderson
|Not out
|41
|62
|5
|0
|66.13
|K.S.A. McKenzie
|c Clark b Goldsworthy
|12
|15
|1
|1
|80.00
|A.R.D. Morris
|c&b Goldsworthy
|14
|32
|0
|1
|43.75
|M.J.S. Patrick
|lbw Qadri
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|N.R.J. Young
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|34.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|138
Fall of Wickets
- 47 Melius 8.6ov
- 85 Julien 18.2ov
- 100 McKenzie 21.5ov
- 129 Morris 31.4ov
- 138 Patrick 34.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.P. Balderson
|6
|1
|37
|0
|6.17
|B.C. Cullen
|5
|0
|25
|0
|5.00
|H. Qadri
|7
|1
|27
|1
|3.86
|K. Aldridge
|4
|1
|15
|0
|3.75
|J. Evison
|3
|0
|14
|1
|4.67
|L.P. Goldsworthy
|8.4
|0
|20
|2
|2.31
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Jan 2020
- Toss
- England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- De Beers Diamond Oval
- Umpires
- W R Knights, S J Nogajski
- TV Umpire
- R Black
- Match Referee
- S Wadvalla
- Reserve Umpire
- R R Wimalasiri
Live Commentary
-
34.3
OUT! L.B.W. Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, hit pad to.
-
34.2
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Half volley, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
34.1
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
-
33.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
33.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
33.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
33.3
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
33.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
33.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
32.6
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
32.5
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
32.4
Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
32.3
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
32.2
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
32.1
Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.
-
31.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
31.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
31.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed back to bowler, by Goldsworthy.
-
31.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
31.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
31.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
30.6
SIX! George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
30.5
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
30.4
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
30.3
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
30.2
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
30.1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
29.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
29.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
29.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
29.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
29.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
29.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
28.6
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.
-
28.5
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
28.4
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
28.3
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
28.2
George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.1
George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
27.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
27.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
27.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
27.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.
-
27.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
27.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Qadri.
-
26.6
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Short, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
26.5
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Slower length ball, pushing, to leg slip for no runs.
-
26.4
Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cullen.
-
26.3
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, to third man for 1 run.
-
26.2
Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
26.1
FOUR! Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
25.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
25.5
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
25.4
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
-
25.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
25.2
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
25.1
Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Qadri.