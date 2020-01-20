Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

 

In Play
Badge

West Indies Und

138-5  (34.3 ov)

England U19 vs West Indies Und

SUMMARY
West Indies Und 1st 138-5 (34.3 ov)
West Indies Under 19s are 138 for 5 with 15.3 overs left

West Indies Und 1st Innings138-5

west indies und Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.S. Melius (c) c Haynes b Qadri 24 34 5 0 70.59
L.J.A. Julien c Cox b Evison 40 57 5 1 70.18
K.A. Anderson Not out 41 62 5 0 66.13
K.S.A. McKenzie c Clark b Goldsworthy 12 15 1 1 80.00
A.R.D. Morris c&b Goldsworthy 14 32 0 1 43.75
M.J.S. Patrick lbw Qadri 3 7 0 0 42.86
N.R.J. Young Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 4w, 4
Total 34.3 Overs, 5 wkts 138
To Bat: 
N.R.J. Young,
M.W. Forde,
J.M. James,
A.R. Nedd
J.N.T. Seales

Fall of Wickets

  1. 47 Melius 8.6ov
  2. 85 Julien 18.2ov
  3. 100 McKenzie 21.5ov
  4. 129 Morris 31.4ov
  5. 138 Patrick 34.3ov
England U19 Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.P. Balderson 6 1 37 0 6.17
B.C. Cullen 5 0 25 0 5.00
H. Qadri 7 1 27 1 3.86
K. Aldridge 4 1 15 0 3.75
J. Evison 3 0 14 1 4.67
L.P. Goldsworthy 8.4 0 20 2 2.31

Match Details

Date
20th Jan 2020
Toss
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
W R Knights, S J Nogajski
TV Umpire
R Black
Match Referee
S Wadvalla
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 20, 2020 10:12am

  • 34.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, hit pad to.

  •  

    34.2

    Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Half volley, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    34.1

    Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.

  •  

    33.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    33.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    33.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    33.3

    FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    33.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    33.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    32.6

    Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    32.5

    Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    32.4

    Hamidullah Qadri to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    32.3

    Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    32.2

    Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    32.1

    Hamidullah Qadri to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Qadri.

  •  

    31.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    31.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Matthew Patrick. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.

  • 31.4

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed back to bowler, by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    31.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    31.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    31.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    30.6

    SIX! George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    30.5

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    30.4

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    30.3

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    30.2

    George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    30.1

    George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    29.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    29.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    29.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    29.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    29.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    28.6

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Balderson.

  •  

    28.5

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    28.4

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    28.3

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    George Balderson to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    George Balderson to Kevlon Anderson. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    27.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    27.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    27.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    27.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Goldsworthy.

  •  

    27.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    27.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Qadri.

  •  

    26.6

    Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Short, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Slower length ball, pushing, to leg slip for no runs.

  •  

    26.4

    Blake Cullen to Antonio Morris. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cullen.

  •  

    26.3

    Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, defending, to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    26.2

    Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Yorker, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    26.1

    FOUR! Blake Cullen to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.5

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    25.4

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Antonio Morris. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    25.1

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Kevlon Anderson. Half volley, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Qadri.

Full Commentary