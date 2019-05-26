England vs Afghanistan

England will play their final warm-up game before the start of the World Cup as they take on Afghanistan on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

It is the last chance for a number of players to push their claim to be in the XI when England take on South Africa in Thursday's tournament opener, although avoiding any further injuries will likely be of greater concern to the hosts.

0:59 Joe Root is positive about Mark Wood’s fitness after the England bowler pulled up and was forced to leave the field during the loss to Australia with an injury

After Eoin Morgan fractured his finger on Friday, Mark Wood pulled up during his run-up against Australia on Saturday and is awaiting the results of a scan on his left foot while Adil Rashid (shoulder) and Chris Woakes (knee) are also nursing injuries.

Joe Root is expected to be available for selection again after missing the defeat to Australia due to a family bereavement and Jofra Archer could come back into contention after sitting out the fifth ODI against Pakistan and featuring only as a replacement No 11 batsman on Saturday.

While England will be aiming to bounce back from their 12-run loss at the Ageas Bowl, Afghanistan are targeting a second major scalp in as many games to take into the World Cup.

Gulbadin Naib's side shocked Pakistan on Friday, bowling out Sarfaraz Ahmed's team for 262 before chasing it down in the final over for the loss of seven wickets, with Hashmatullah Shahidi scoring an unbeaten 74.

Following Monday's match, Afghanistan will turn their attention to their first match of the tournament, against Australia in Bristol on Saturday.

