Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

109-3 (42.3 ov)
In Play
Badge

India

 

England are 109 for 3

England vs India

England vs India LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first Test at Trent Bridge. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
4th - 8th Aug 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns lbw Bumrah 0
D.P. Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18
Z. Crawley c Pant b Siraj 27
J.E. Root Not out 42
J.M. Bairstow Not out 12
Extras 2nb, 1b, 7lb 10
Total 42.3 Overs 109 - 3
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.J. Bumrah 10 3 24 1
Shami 12 2 15 1
M. Siraj 8.2 2 27 1
S.N. Thakur 9 3 23 0
Jadeja 3 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card