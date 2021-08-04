England vs India

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 109 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Aug 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|lbw Bumrah
|0
|D.P. Sibley
|c Rahul b Shami
|18
|Z. Crawley
|c Pant b Siraj
|27
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|42
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|2nb, 1b, 7lb
|10
|Total
|42.3 Overs
|109 - 3
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|J.J. Bumrah
|10
|3
|24
|1
|Shami
|12
|2
|15
|1
|M. Siraj
|8.2
|2
|27
|1
|S.N. Thakur
|9
|3
|23
|0
|Jadeja
|3
|0
|11
|0