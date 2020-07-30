Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Ireland

155-8  (40.3 ov)

Ireland are 155 for 8 with 9.3 overs left

England vs Ireland

England vs Ireland LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the first ODI at The Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
30th Jul 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Morgan b Willey 2
G.J. Delany c Banton b Willey 22
A. Balbirnie c Bairstow b Willey 3
H.T. Tector b Mahmood 0
K.J. O'Brien c Willey b Rashid 22
L. Tucker lbw Willey 0
C. Campher Not out 56
S. Singh run out (Banton) 0
A.R. McBrine c Billings b Curran 40
B.J. McCarthy Not out 3
Extras 3w, 4b, 7
Total 40.3 Overs 155 - 8
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 6.2 2 22 4
S. Mahmood 7 1 28 1
Rashid 10 3 26 1
T.K. Curran 7 0 37 1
Ali 10 0 37 0
Full Bowling Card