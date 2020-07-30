England vs Ireland

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Ireland are 155 for 8 with 9.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jul 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
ireland BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|P.R. Stirling
|c Morgan b Willey
|2
|G.J. Delany
|c Banton b Willey
|22
|A. Balbirnie
|c Bairstow b Willey
|3
|H.T. Tector
|b Mahmood
|0
|K.J. O'Brien
|c Willey b Rashid
|22
|L. Tucker
|lbw Willey
|0
|C. Campher
|Not out
|56
|S. Singh
|run out (Banton)
|0
|A.R. McBrine
|c Billings b Curran
|40
|B.J. McCarthy
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|3w, 4b,
|7
|Total
|40.3 Overs
|155 - 8
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|6.2
|2
|22
|4
|S. Mahmood
|7
|1
|28
|1
|Rashid
|10
|3
|26
|1
|T.K. Curran
|7
|0
|37
|1
|Ali
|10
|0
|37
|0