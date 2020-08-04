Cricket Match
England
3-1 (1.2 ov)
Ireland
England vs Ireland
|England 1st
|3-1 (1.2 ov)
|England are 3 for 1 with 48.4 overs left
England 1st Innings3-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Balbirnie b Young
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|J.M. Vince
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|3
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Roy 0.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C.A. Young
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2.00
|M.R. Adair
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Aug 2020
- Toss
- Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
1.2
Mark Adair to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Little.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Mark Adair to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Tucker.
-
0.6
Craig Young to James Vince. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campher.
-
0.5
OUT! Caught. Craig Young to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to second slip, by Balbirnie. Edged & Gone! Roy looks to drive the length ball but gets an outside edge and the ball carries into the hands of Balbirnie who takes a simple catch at second slip. Roy departs for one run.
-
0.4
Craig Young to Jason Roy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
-
0.3
Craig Young to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Tucker.
-
0.2
Craig Young to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Adair.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Craig Young to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Adair. Hello and a warm welcome to the final ODI match between England and Ireland live from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England already won the series 2-0 and would like to complete the whitewash today. On the other hand, Ireland will take the positives from the previous match and look for a consolation win here. Ireland won the loss and opted to bowl first. Both the team have one change each. For England, Tom Curran comes in for injured Reece Topley. For Ireland, Mark Adair comes in for Simi Singh. Here we go..