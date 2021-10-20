England vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
New Zealand need 15 runs to win from 1.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Oct 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 2)
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, M Erasmus
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|c Roy b Rashid
|41
|T.L. Seifert
|b Wood
|8
|D.P. Conway
|run out (Billings)
|20
|G.D. Phillips
|c Buttler b Livingstone
|7
|M.S. Chapman
|c Jordan b Rashid
|1
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Woakes b Wood
|2
|M.J. Santner
|b Rashid
|0
|T.G. Southee
|c Buttler b Wood
|10
|K.A. Jamieson
|c Jordan b Wood
|3
|I.S. Sodhi
|Not out
|24
|T.D. Astle
|Not out
|16
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 8lb
|17
|Total
|19.0 Overs
|149 - 9
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|L.S. Livingstone
|3
|0
|29
|1
|Woakes
|3
|0
|30
|0
|Wood
|4
|0
|23
|4
|T.S. Mills
|4
|0
|23
|0
|Rashid
|3
|0
|18
|3
|Jordan
|2
|0
|18
|0