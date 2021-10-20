Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

163-6
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

149-9  (19.0 ov)

New Zealand need 15 runs to win from 1.1 overs

England vs New Zealand

T20 World Cup warm-up: England vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from Abu Dhabi as England face New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
20th Oct 2021
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 2)
Umpires
A T Holdstock, M Erasmus

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill c Roy b Rashid 41
T.L. Seifert b Wood 8
D.P. Conway run out (Billings) 20
G.D. Phillips c Buttler b Livingstone 7
M.S. Chapman c Jordan b Rashid 1
D.J. Mitchell c Woakes b Wood 2
M.J. Santner b Rashid 0
T.G. Southee c Buttler b Wood 10
K.A. Jamieson c Jordan b Wood 3
I.S. Sodhi Not out 24
T.D. Astle Not out 16
Extras 1nb, 8w, 8lb 17
Total 19.0 Overs 149 - 9
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
L.S. Livingstone 3 0 29 1
Woakes 3 0 30 0
Wood 4 0 23 4
T.S. Mills 4 0 23 0
Rashid 3 0 18 3
Jordan 2 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card