S Africa 1st Innings207-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Roy b Ali
|15
|11
|2
|0
|136.36
|R.R. Hendricks
|c Bairstow b Gleeson
|53
|32
|3
|2
|165.63
|R.R. Rossouw
|Not out
|96
|55
|10
|5
|174.55
|H. Klaasen
|c Malan b Jordan
|19
|10
|1
|1
|190.00
|T. Stubbs
|Not out
|15
|12
|0
|1
|125.00
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|207
Fall of Wickets
- 39 de Kock 3.5ov
- 112 Hendricks 11.3ov
- 143 Klaasen 14.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.50
|Topley
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
|Ali
|2
|0
|17
|1
|8.50
|R.J. Gleeson
|3
|0
|38
|1
|12.67
|Rashid
|3
|0
|38
|0
|12.67
|Jordan
|4
|0
|43
|1
|10.75
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
19.6
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler. South Africa's innings comes to an end and they have posted a massive total on the board. Reeza Hendricks gave a great start and Rilee Rossouw carried it very well. Join us for the chase shortly.
19.5
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Chris Jordan to Tristan Stubbs. Full toss, middle stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Chris Jordan to Tristan Stubbs. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Jordan to Tristan Stubbs. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
18.6
Sam Curran to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, to leg down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
Wide Sam Curran to Rilee Rossouw. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Sam Curran to Tristan Stubbs. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Sam Curran to Rilee Rossouw. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Sam Curran to Tristan Stubbs. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
SIX! Sam Curran to Tristan Stubbs. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
Sam Curran to Rilee Rossouw. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Topley.
-
Chris Jordan to Tristan Stubbs. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy. Topley finishes off his spell nicely.
-
Reece Topley to Tristan Stubbs. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
Reece Topley to Tristan Stubbs. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Reece Topley to Tristan Stubbs. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Reece Topley to Tristan Stubbs. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Richard Gleeson to Tristan Stubbs. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
Chris Jordan to Rilee Rossouw. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, caught by Malan. Klaasen departs without making a huge impact.
-
Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow. That's a well-judged catch from Bairstow in the deep.
-
Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Curran, fielded by Jordan.
-
Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
Reece Topley to Heinrich Klaasen. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
SIX! Adil Rashid to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
Adil Rashid to Rilee Rossouw. Leg spinner length ball, to leg backing away driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Malan.
-
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Rilee Rossouw. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, top edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Rilee Rossouw. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
Richard Gleeson to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
FOUR! Richard Gleeson to Heinrich Klaasen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
Wide Richard Gleeson to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
OUT! Caught. Richard Gleeson to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Bairstow. That's a well-judged catch from Bairstow in the deep.
-
Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
Wide Richard Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
Richard Gleeson to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, in the air under control to short fine leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Gleeson.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Sam Curran to Rilee Rossouw. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Jordan.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.