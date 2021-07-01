England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 66 for 4 with 34.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, R J Bailey
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|P. Nissanka
|b Curran
|5
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|lbw Curran
|0
|W.I.A. Fernando
|lbw Curran
|2
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|40
|K.I.C. Asalanka
|c sub b Willey
|3
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|15.2 Overs
|66 - 4
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|5
|1
|24
|1
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|19
|3
|T.K. Curran
|3
|0
|7
|0
|Wood
|3
|0
|15
|0