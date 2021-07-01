Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

66-4  (15.2 ov)

Sri Lanka are 66 for 4 with 34.4 overs left

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips as England seek to build on their 1-0 series lead over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at The Kia Oval.

Match Details

Date
1st Jul 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Bailey
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P. Nissanka b Curran 5
M.D.K.J. Perera lbw Curran 0
W.I.A. Fernando lbw Curran 2
D.M. de Silva Not out 40
K.I.C. Asalanka c sub b Willey 3
P.W.H. De Silva Not out 11
Extras 5w, 5
Total 15.2 Overs 66 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 5 1 24 1
S.M. Curran 4 0 19 3
T.K. Curran 3 0 7 0
Wood 3 0 15 0
Full Bowling Card