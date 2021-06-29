Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

87-4

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

185  (42.3 ov)

England need 99 runs to win from 36.2 overs

England vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
England 1st 87-4 (13.4 ov)
Sri Lanka 1st 185All out (42.3 ov)
England need 99 runs to win from 36.2 overs

England 1st Innings87-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Bairstow b Fernando 43 21 6 1 204.76
L.S. Livingstone c Chameera b Karunaratne 9 12 0 1 75.00
J.E. Root Not out 20 22 2 0 90.91
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Perera b Chameera 6 17 1 0 35.29
S.W. Billings c De Silva b Chameera 3 8 0 0 37.50
M.M. Ali Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 1nb, 4w, 5
Total 13.4 Overs, 4 wkts 87
To Bat: 
C.R. Woakes,
S.M. Curran,
D.J. Willey,
A.U. Rashid,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 54 Livingstone 4.5ov
  2. 59 Bairstow 5.6ov
  3. 74 Morgan 9.5ov
  4. 80 Billings 11.5ov
Sri Lanka Bowling
O M R W Econ
P.V.D. Chameera 4.3 0 34 2 7.56
K.B.U. Fernando 4 0 23 1 5.75
C. Karunaratne 5 0 30 1 6.00

Sri Lanka 1st Innings185 All out

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P. Nissanka c Ali b Woakes 5 19 0 0 26.32
M.D.K.J. Perera (c) c Billings b Willey 73 81 7 0 90.12
K.I.C. Asalanka c Root b Willey 0 6 0 0 0.00
M.D. Shanaka c Bairstow b Woakes 1 9 0 0 11.11
P.W.H. De Silva c Livingstone b Woakes 54 65 6 1 83.08
P.A.D. Arachchige Dhananjaya c Root b Woakes 2 9 0 0 22.22
R.T.M. Wanigamuni lbw Ali 1 5 0 0 20.00
C. Karunaratne Not out 19 33 0 1 57.58
K.B.U. Fernando c Ali b Willey 2 7 0 0 28.57
P.V.D. Chameera run out (Billings) 7 15 1 0 46.67
P. Jayawickrama run out (Billings) 4 7 1 0 57.14
Extras 1nb, 7w, 9lb 17
Total All Out, 42.3 Overs 185

Fall of Wickets

  1. 23 Nissanka 4.4ov
  2. 24 Asalanka 5.5ov
  3. 46 Shanaka 8.1ov
  4. 145 De Silva 28.4ov
  5. 149 Arachchige Dhananjaya 30.3ov
  6. 152 Wanigamuni 31.5ov
  7. 152 Perera 32.2ov
  8. 160 Fernando 36.1ov
  9. 170 Chameera 40.2ov
  10. 185 Jayawickrama 42.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 10 5 18 4 1.80
Willey 10 1 44 3 4.40
Wood 7 0 19 0 2.71
S.M. Curran 7.3 0 45 0 6.00
Rashid 6 0 45 0 7.50
Ali 2 0 5 1 2.50

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
M A Gough, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 29, 2021 3:59pm

  •  

    13.4

    Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    13.2

    Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jayawickrama.

  •  

    13.1

    Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka.

  •  

    12.6

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.

  •  

    12.5

    FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    12.3

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    12.2

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    12.1

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    11.6

    Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge for no runs, dropped catch by Perera.

  • 11.5

    OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully, caught by De Silva.

  •  

    11.4

    Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wanigamuni.

  •  

    11.3

    Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit body back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    11.1

    Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka.

  •  

    10.6

    Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Asalanka.

  •  

    10.4

    Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Asalanka.

  •  

    10.3

    Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    10.2

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    10.1

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  • 9.5

    OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, outside edge, caught by Perera. Dushmantha Chameera is doing what he did in the last T20I series. Building pressure and providing breakthroughs.

  •  

    9.4

    Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    9.3

    Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    9.2

    Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chameera.

  •  

    8.3

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    8.2

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    8.1

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chameera.

  •  

    7.6

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, run save by Arachchige Dhananjaya.

  •  

    7.5

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Wide Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    7.4

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    7.3

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    7.2

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    7.1

    Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    6.6

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.

  •  

    6.5

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    6.4

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.

  •  

    6.3

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  •  

    6.2

    Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.

  • 5.6

    OUT! Bowled. Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement cutting, inside edge. Huge wicket for Sri Lanka. Jonny Bairstow's quickfire knock comes to an end.

  •  

    5.5

    Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    5.4

    Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.

  •  

    5.4

    Wide Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    5.3

    Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    5.2

    Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.

  •  

    5.1

    Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.

  •  

    4.6

    Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.

  • 4.5

    OUT! Caught. Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Chameera.

  •  

    4.4

    Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    FREE HIT. SIX! Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    No ball Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Wanigamuni.

  •  

    4.2

    FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.

  •  

    4.1

    Wide Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    3.6

    Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by De Silva.

  •  

    3.5

    SIX! Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Pulled it over the ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    3.4

    Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.

  •  

    3.3

    Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Jayawickrama.

  •  

    3.2

    Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.

  •  

    3.2

    Wide Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.

  •  

    3.1

    Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.

Full Commentary