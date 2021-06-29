Cricket Match
England
87-4
Sri Lanka
185 (42.3 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
|England 1st
|87-4 (13.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|185All out (42.3 ov)
|England need 99 runs to win from 36.2 overs
England 1st Innings87-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Fernando
|43
|21
|6
|1
|204.76
|L.S. Livingstone
|c Chameera b Karunaratne
|9
|12
|0
|1
|75.00
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|20
|22
|2
|0
|90.91
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Perera b Chameera
|6
|17
|1
|0
|35.29
|S.W. Billings
|c De Silva b Chameera
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|1nb, 4w,
|5
|Total
|13.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|87
Fall of Wickets
- 54 Livingstone 4.5ov
- 59 Bairstow 5.6ov
- 74 Morgan 9.5ov
- 80 Billings 11.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.V.D. Chameera
|4.3
|0
|34
|2
|7.56
|K.B.U. Fernando
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|C. Karunaratne
|5
|0
|30
|1
|6.00
Sri Lanka 1st Innings185 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P. Nissanka
|c Ali b Woakes
|5
|19
|0
|0
|26.32
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|c Billings b Willey
|73
|81
|7
|0
|90.12
|K.I.C. Asalanka
|c Root b Willey
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c Livingstone b Woakes
|54
|65
|6
|1
|83.08
|P.A.D. Arachchige Dhananjaya
|c Root b Woakes
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|R.T.M. Wanigamuni
|lbw Ali
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|C. Karunaratne
|Not out
|19
|33
|0
|1
|57.58
|K.B.U. Fernando
|c Ali b Willey
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|P.V.D. Chameera
|run out (Billings)
|7
|15
|1
|0
|46.67
|P. Jayawickrama
|run out (Billings)
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 9lb
|17
|Total
|All Out, 42.3 Overs
|185
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Nissanka 4.4ov
- 24 Asalanka 5.5ov
- 46 Shanaka 8.1ov
- 145 De Silva 28.4ov
- 149 Arachchige Dhananjaya 30.3ov
- 152 Wanigamuni 31.5ov
- 152 Perera 32.2ov
- 160 Fernando 36.1ov
- 170 Chameera 40.2ov
- 185 Jayawickrama 42.3ov
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
-
13.4
Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
13.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jayawickrama.
-
13.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka.
-
12.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
12.5
FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
12.3
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
12.2
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
12.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
11.6
Dushmantha Chameera to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge for no runs, dropped catch by Perera.
-
11.5
OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully, caught by De Silva.
-
11.4
Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
11.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, hit body back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
11.1
Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Nissanka.
-
10.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.5
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Asalanka.
-
10.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Asalanka.
-
10.3
Chamika Karunaratne to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
10.2
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
10.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.6
Dushmantha Chameera to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
9.5
OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, outside edge, caught by Perera. Dushmantha Chameera is doing what he did in the last T20I series. Building pressure and providing breakthroughs.
-
9.4
Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
9.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
9.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Karunaratne.
-
9.1
FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Joe Root. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.
-
8.5
FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
8.3
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
8.2
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
8.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
7.6
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, run save by Arachchige Dhananjaya.
-
7.5
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
7.5
Wide Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
7.4
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.3
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
7.2
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
7.1
Binura Fernando to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
6.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
6.5
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
6.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
6.3
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
6.2
Chamika Karunaratne to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
5.6
OUT! Bowled. Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement cutting, inside edge. Huge wicket for Sri Lanka. Jonny Bairstow's quickfire knock comes to an end.
-
5.5
Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
5.4
Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Asalanka.
-
5.4
Wide Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
5.3
Binura Fernando to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
5.2
Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.
-
5.1
Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
4.6
Chamika Karunaratne to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
4.5
OUT! Caught. Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Chameera.
-
4.4
Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.3
FREE HIT. SIX! Chamika Karunaratne to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
4.3
No ball Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Wanigamuni.
-
4.2
FOUR! Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Arachchige Dhananjaya.
-
4.1
Wide Chamika Karunaratne to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.6
Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by De Silva.
-
3.5
SIX! Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Pulled it over the ropes for a boundary.
-
3.4
Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
3.3
Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Jayawickrama.
-
3.2
Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by De Silva.
-
3.2
Wide Binura Fernando to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.1
Binura Fernando to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.