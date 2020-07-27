Highlights from day three of the third #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford

England need to take eight West Indies wickets on the final day of the series-deciding third #raisethebat Test to regain the Wisden Trophy after rain completely wiped out day four at Emirates Old Trafford.

Persistent wet weather in Manchester means West Indies remain on 10-2, having been set 399 to win, and England seamer Stuart Broad is still one wicket shy of 500 in Tests, after he moved onto 499 with the scalps of John Campbell (0) and nightwatchman Kemar Roach (4) on Sunday evening.

The forecast for Tuesday is much brighter, though, so England will feel they have plenty of time - a potential 98 overs - to force a 2-1 series win and regain the trophy they lost in the Caribbean at the start of 2019.

England captain Joe Root was mindful of Monday's poor outlook when he declared late on day three with his side on 226-2 - Root having added a sparkling 68 not out from 56 balls, his first fifty of the series.

Root's knock backed up patient work from Rory Burns (90) and Dom Sibley (56), who shared England's first century opening stand at home since 2016.

Broad has been the star of the Test, though, taking six wickets in West Indies' first innings of 197 - including four in four overs on Sunday morning - after smashing a rapid-fire 62 to lift England from 280-8 to 369 all out.

The seamer was left out of the first Test at The Ageas Bowl, which England lost by four wickets, and said at the time he was "frustrated, gutted and angry" at the decision after impressing in South Africa over the winter.

But he has been in devastating form since, taking 14 wickets at 10.50 across the second Test in Manchester, which England won by 113 runs, and the ongoing third at the same venue.

Kraigg Brathwaite will be batting for West Indies when the rain relents

Broad is now within touching distance of becoming the seventh bowler from any country to the landmark of 500 Test wickets and the fourth seamer, after England team-mate Jimmy Anderson, Australia's Glenn McGrath and West Indies' Courtney Walsh.

West Indies will now require a superb rearguard action and possibly more rain in Manchester on Tuesday to keep hold of the Wisden Trophy, while their hopes of a first Test series victory in England since 1988 - when Sir Viv Richards led a 4-0 demolition - are all-but over.

Watch day five of the series-deciding third #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Tuesday