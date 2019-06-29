Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

341-8
Result
Badge

Australia A Wom

260-9

England Women win by 81 runs

England vs Australia A Wom

England Women win Ashes warm-up as Danni Wyatt and Laura Marsh star

Watch the first Women's Ashes ODI from 1.30pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports

0:28
Heather Knight's England Women will take dead aim at Australia in this summer's Ashes. Watch every ball on Sky Sports.

Danni Wyatt and Laura Marsh impressed as England Women warmed up for the multi-format Ashes series with an 81-run win over Australia A Women at Loughborough.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND NAME ASHES SQUAD

Wyatt top-scored with 93 from 76 balls as England - captained by Tammy Beaumont with Heather Knight rested - made 341-8 from their 50 overs.

Danni Wyatt struck 11 fours and two sixes in her innings

Australia A Women were limited to 260-9 in their innings, with off-spinner Laura Marsh taking four wickets and seamer Kate Cross three.

Beaumont (62), Lauren Winfield (47), Amy Jones (42) and Fran Wilson (37) also contributed with the bat for England but Nat Sciver was dismissed for a golden duck.

England Women captain Heather Knight says her side are excited and desperate to win back the Ashes having drawn the previous series in 2017, meaning that Australia retained the trophy.
0:52
England Women captain Heather Knight says her side are excited and desperate to win back the Ashes having drawn the previous series in 2017, meaning that Australia retained the trophy.

England seamer Katie George had a disappointing day with the ball, conceding 22 runs in her opening over and being taken for 61 from her seven.

Knight will return to lead England in the opening Ashes ODI against Australia at Leicester on Tuesday, which is live on Sky Sports from 1.30pm.

v

Live Women's Ashes

England vs Australia

July 2, 2019, 1:30pm


Remote Record

The series, which comprises three ODIs, a one-off Test and three Twenty20 internationals, will see England look to regain the Ashes trophy from Australia.

Australia took the silverware when they won 10-6 on points in England in 2015, before retaining the title as the 2017 series in Australia was drawn 8-8.

Watch every match of the Women's Ashes live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Haslegrave Ground
Umpires
H Davies, A Harris

australia a wom BATTING CARD

Batsman R
E.J. Villani lbw Cross 28
G.P. Redmayne lbw Marsh 31
T.M. McGrath c Ecclestone b Marsh 11
H.L. Graham b Wyatt 38
E.A. Burns c Gunn b Marsh 0
J. Dooley b Gunn 0
R. Trenaman c Wyatt b Cross 73
M. Darke lbw Marsh 25
S. Johnson c sub b Cross 39
Extras 1nb, 13w, 1lb 15
Total 50.0 Overs 260 - 9
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.L. George 7 0 61 0
K.L. Cross 7 1 38 3
N.R. Sciver 7 0 33 0
J.L. Gunn 8 1 35 1
L A Marsh 10 0 48 4
S. Ecclestone 8 0 35 0
D.N. Wyatt 3 0 9 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK