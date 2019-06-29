Heather Knight's England Women will take dead aim at Australia in this summer's Ashes. Watch every ball on Sky Sports.

Danni Wyatt and Laura Marsh impressed as England Women warmed up for the multi-format Ashes series with an 81-run win over Australia A Women at Loughborough.

Wyatt top-scored with 93 from 76 balls as England - captained by Tammy Beaumont with Heather Knight rested - made 341-8 from their 50 overs.

Australia A Women were limited to 260-9 in their innings, with off-spinner Laura Marsh taking four wickets and seamer Kate Cross three.

Beaumont (62), Lauren Winfield (47), Amy Jones (42) and Fran Wilson (37) also contributed with the bat for England but Nat Sciver was dismissed for a golden duck.

England Women captain Heather Knight says her side are excited and desperate to win back the Ashes having drawn the previous series in 2017, meaning that Australia retained the trophy.

England seamer Katie George had a disappointing day with the ball, conceding 22 runs in her opening over and being taken for 61 from her seven.

Knight will return to lead England in the opening Ashes ODI against Australia at Leicester on Tuesday, which is live on Sky Sports from 1.30pm.

The series, which comprises three ODIs, a one-off Test and three Twenty20 internationals, will see England look to regain the Ashes trophy from Australia.

Australia took the silverware when they won 10-6 on points in England in 2015, before retaining the title as the 2017 series in Australia was drawn 8-8.

