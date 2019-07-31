Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia Women need 85 runs to win from 8.3 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.J. Healy
|c Ecclestone b Villiers
|28
|B.L. Mooney
|c Cross b Brunt
|2
|M.M. Lanning
|lbw Ecclestone
|2
|E.A. Perry
|Not out
|20
|A.K. Gardner
|s Jones b Villiers
|0
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|11.3 Overs
|55 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|K.L. Cross
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Brunt
|2
|0
|9
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|1.5
|1
|8
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|6
|0
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|4
|2