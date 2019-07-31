Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

139-5 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

55-4

Australia Women need 85 runs to win from 8.3 overs

England vs Australia

Women's Ashes - Eng vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England look to conclude the Women's Ashes with a consolation win. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
31st Jul 2019
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
S Redfern

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Healy c Ecclestone b Villiers 28
B.L. Mooney c Cross b Brunt 2
M.M. Lanning lbw Ecclestone 2
E.A. Perry Not out 20
A.K. Gardner s Jones b Villiers 0
R.L. Haynes Not out 1
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 11.3 Overs 55 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.L. Cross 2 0 15 0
Shrubsole 2 0 10 0
Brunt 2 0 9 1
S. Ecclestone 1.5 1 8 1
N.R. Sciver 1 0 6 0
M.K. Villiers 2 0 4 2
Full Bowling Card