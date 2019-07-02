England fell to a two-wicket defeat against Australia in the opening one-day international of the multi-format Women's Ashes series during a tense low-scoring affair in Leicester.

Nat Sciver's (64) half-century was the highlight of a poor batting display from England as a top-order collapse had seen the hosts slump to 19-4, with Amy Jones and Heather Knight both falling for ducks, before they recovered to 177 all out.

The Southern Stars made a quick start to their low chase, with Alyssa Healy (66) smoking Anya Shrubsole for a four and then a six early in her innings but England fought back well and took regular wickets to stunt the visitors' chase.

When Healy was well caught at sweeper by Fran Wilson to leave Australia 105-5, they looked in trouble of falling short and young leg-spinner Sophie Ecclestone then picked up 3-34, trapping Rachael Haynes (10) and Ashleigh Gardner (7) lbw before having Jess Jonassen caught (19) caught at mid-on to leave the away side needing 11 runs with two wickets remaining.

However, Delissa Kimmince (14 not out) and Georgia Wareham (0 not out) - both playing in their first Ashes series on English soil - knocked off the final few runs as Katherine Brunt sent down five wides to bring an end to the match with 45 balls remaining.

Victory means Australia take a 2-0 points lead with two ODIs, the Test match and three T20Is to play.

Having been put in to bat on the flat pitch, England were left in disarray as Perry and Schutt ran through the top-order with ease - with the hosts' batters guilty of being too attacking against the fine seam and swing bowling they faced.

All-rounder Perry needed just two balls to strike, as Jones chased after a wide ball and her attempted pull saw her edge high into the air, with Healy taking a simple catch.

Beaumont (16) counter-attacked with three attractive boundaries but the hosts then lost three wickets in eight balls for no runs with the England opener chopping Perry on to her stumps and captain Knight pinned plumb in front for a golden duck, in between an inswinger from Schutt bowling Sarah Taylor (1).

Having collapsed to 19-4, Fran Wilson (15) and Sciver were rebuilding until the former was given out lbw off spinner Jonassen despite clearly striking her glove.

Sciver shared vital partnerships with Katherine Brunt (20), Laura Marsh (24) and Ecclestone (27) but eventually fell to a plumb lbw to Jonassen as England were bundled out for a below-par 177 in just 46.5 overs.

In an unusual move, Kate Cross was chosen to share the new ball with Shrubsole and the latter made an instant impact, with Australian opener nibbling the fast bowler to Taylor behind the wicket.

Brunt came on as first change, and instantly trapped Southern Stars' skipper Meg Lanning lbw 16, but was then unable to make further inroads.

Healy looked at her free-flowing best striking eight fours and two sixes as she made 66 off 71 balls, having been dropped by Shrubsole on 40, but just as she looked to be easing Australia to a simple win she gifted Laura Marsh wicket.

Ecclestone played a vital part in keeping the match within touching distance for England finishing with her best figures in an Ashes match but it proved not to be enough as the away side claimed first blood in the month-long contest.

Watch the second one-day international in the Women's Ashes between England and Australia live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) and Main Event from 1.30 on Thursday.