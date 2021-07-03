Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

151-3 (33.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 151-3 (33.5 ov)
England Women are 151 for 3 with 13.1 overs left

England 1st Innings151-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill c Pandey b Rana 36 52 5 0 69.23
T.T. Beaumont lbw Pandey 0 4 0 0 0.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Pandey b Bhullar 46 71 4 0 64.79
N.R. Sciver Not out 47 52 5 0 90.38
A.E. Jones Not out 17 25 1 0 68.00
Extras 1nb, 3w, 1lb 5
Total 33.5 Overs, 3 wkts 151
To Bat: 
S.I.R. Dunkley,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Glenn,
K.L. Cross

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Beaumont 1.4ov
  2. 68 Winfield-Hill 16.4ov
  3. 110 Knight 24.5ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Goswami 7 0 20 0 2.86
S. Pandey 6 0 36 1 6.00
D.B. Sharma 5 0 17 0 3.40
P.Y. Poonam 7 0 26 0 3.71
S. Rana 5 0 22 1 4.40
Kaur 3 0 24 1 8.00

Match Details

Date
3rd Jul 2021
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
R J Warren, N J Llong
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 3, 2021 2:50pm

  •  

    33.5

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    33.4

    Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    33.3

    Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Length ball, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    33.2

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    33.1

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    32.6

    Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    32.5

    Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rana.

  •  

    32.4

    Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    32.3

    Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    32.2

    Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    32.1

    Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    31.6

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    31.5

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    31.4

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    31.3

    Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    31.2

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    31.1

    Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.6

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    30.5

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rodrigues.

  •  

    30.4

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    30.3

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    30.2

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bhullar.

  •  

    30.1

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    29.6

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rana.

  •  

    29.5

    Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bhullar.

  •  

    29.4

    Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  •  

    29.3

    Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  •  

    29.2

    Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    29.1

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    28.6

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    28.4

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.

  •  

    28.3

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    28.1

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    27.6

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  •  

    27.5

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rodrigues.

  •  

    27.4

    Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rana.

  •  

    27.3

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    27.2

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    27.1

    Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rodrigues.

  •  

    26.6

    FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    26.4

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    26.3

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    26.2

    FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    25.6

    Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.

  •  

    25.5

    Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    25.4

    Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    25.2

    FOUR! Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  • 24.5

    OUT! Caught. Harmanpreet Kaur to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Pandey.

  •  

    24.4

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  •  

    24.3

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Goswami.

  •  

    24.2

    FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Verma.

  •  

    24.1

    Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.

  •  

    23.6

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Verma.

  •  

    23.4

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    23.2

    Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    23.1

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

Full Commentary