Cricket Match
England
151-3 (33.5 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|151-3 (33.5 ov)
|England Women are 151 for 3 with 13.1 overs left
England 1st Innings151-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|c Pandey b Rana
|36
|52
|5
|0
|69.23
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Pandey
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Pandey b Bhullar
|46
|71
|4
|0
|64.79
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|47
|52
|5
|0
|90.38
|A.E. Jones
|Not out
|17
|25
|1
|0
|68.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|33.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|151
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Beaumont 1.4ov
- 68 Winfield-Hill 16.4ov
- 110 Knight 24.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Goswami
|7
|0
|20
|0
|2.86
|S. Pandey
|6
|0
|36
|1
|6.00
|D.B. Sharma
|5
|0
|17
|0
|3.40
|P.Y. Poonam
|7
|0
|26
|0
|3.71
|S. Rana
|5
|0
|22
|1
|4.40
|Kaur
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Jul 2021
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Road
- Umpires
- R J Warren, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
Live Commentary
33.5
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Poonam.
33.4
Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
33.3
Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Length ball, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.
33.2
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.
33.1
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mandhana.
32.6
Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
32.5
Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rana.
32.4
Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
32.3
Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
32.2
Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.
32.1
Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
31.6
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.
31.5
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
31.4
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.
31.3
Deepti Sharma to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.
31.2
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
31.1
Deepti Sharma to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
30.6
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
30.5
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rodrigues.
30.4
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
30.3
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
30.2
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bhullar.
30.1
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
29.6
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rana.
29.5
Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bhullar.
29.4
Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.
29.3
Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.
29.2
Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
29.1
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.
28.6
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
28.5
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
28.4
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mandhana.
28.3
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
28.2
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
28.1
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
27.6
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Raj.
27.5
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rodrigues.
27.4
Jhulan Goswami to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rana.
27.3
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
27.2
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
27.1
Jhulan Goswami to Amy Jones. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rodrigues.
26.6
FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
26.5
Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
26.4
Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Poonam.
26.3
Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Verma.
26.2
FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
26.1
Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
25.6
Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Poonam.
25.5
Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
25.4
Sneh Rana to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
25.3
Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
25.2
FOUR! Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
25.1
Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
24.6
Harmanpreet Kaur to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.
24.5
OUT! Caught. Harmanpreet Kaur to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Pandey.
24.4
Harmanpreet Kaur to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.
24.3
Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Goswami.
24.2
FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Verma.
24.1
Harmanpreet Kaur to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Raj.
23.6
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
23.5
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Verma.
23.4
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
23.3
Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
23.2
Sneh Rana to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
23.1
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.