Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

India

138-4  (40.2 ov)

India Women are 138 for 4 with 9.4 overs left

England vs India

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips for the first of three one-day internationals. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and our YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
27th Jun 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
R J Warren

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.S. Mandhana b Shrubsole 10
S. Verma c Shrubsole b Brunt 15
P.G. Raut c Ecclestone b Cross 32
M. Raj Not out 47
H.K. Bhullar c Jones b Ecclestone 1
D.B. Sharma Not out 25
Extras 7w, 1lb 8
Total 40.2 Overs 138 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 7.3 0 25 1
Shrubsole 6 3 13 1
N.R. Sciver 5 0 18 0
K.L. Cross 7 1 23 1
S. Ecclestone 7 1 30 1
S. Glenn 7 0 22 0
Full Bowling Card