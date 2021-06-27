Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India Women are 138 for 4 with 9.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Warren
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.S. Mandhana
|b Shrubsole
|10
|S. Verma
|c Shrubsole b Brunt
|15
|P.G. Raut
|c Ecclestone b Cross
|32
|M. Raj
|Not out
|47
|H.K. Bhullar
|c Jones b Ecclestone
|1
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|25
|Extras
|7w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|40.2 Overs
|138 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|7.3
|0
|25
|1
|Shrubsole
|6
|3
|13
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|0
|18
|0
|K.L. Cross
|7
|1
|23
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|7
|1
|30
|1
|S. Glenn
|7
|0
|22
|0