Cricket Match
England
India
149-4 (41.2 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|149-4 (41.2 ov)
|India Women are 149 for 4 with 8.4 overs left
India 1st Innings149-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.S. Mandhana
|b Shrubsole
|10
|25
|1
|0
|40.00
|S. Verma
|c Shrubsole b Brunt
|15
|14
|3
|0
|107.14
|P.G. Raut
|c Ecclestone b Cross
|32
|61
|4
|0
|52.46
|M. Raj (c)
|Not out
|53
|96
|4
|0
|55.21
|H.K. Bhullar
|c Jones b Ecclestone
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|30
|45
|3
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|7w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|41.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|149
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Verma 4.5ov
- 27 Mandhana 9.4ov
- 83 Raut 25.2ov
- 84 Bhullar 27.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|8
|0
|27
|1
|3.38
|Shrubsole
|6.2
|3
|18
|1
|2.84
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|0
|18
|0
|3.60
|K.L. Cross
|7
|1
|23
|1
|3.29
|S. Ecclestone
|7
|1
|30
|1
|4.29
|S. Glenn
|8
|0
|32
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Warren
Live Commentary
-
41.2
Anya Shrubsole to Mithali Raj. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
41.1
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
40.6
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
40.5
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
40.4
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
40.3
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
40.2
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
40.1
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
39.6
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
39.5
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
39.4
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
39.3
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
39.2
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run.
-
39.1
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
38.6
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
38.5
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
38.4
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
38.3
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
38.2
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
38.1
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
37.6
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
37.5
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
37.4
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
37.3
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
37.2
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
37.1
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
36.6
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
36.5
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
36.4
APPEAL! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.3
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
36.2
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
36.1
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
35.6
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
35.5
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
35.4
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
35.4
Wide Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
35.3
Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
35.2
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.
-
35.1
Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
34.6
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
34.5
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
34.4
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
34.3
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
34.2
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
34.1
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
33.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
33.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
33.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
33.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
33.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
33.1
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
32.6
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
32.5
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.
-
32.4
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
32.3
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
32.2
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
32.1
Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.