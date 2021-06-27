Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

India

149-4  (41.2 ov)

India Women are 149 for 4 with 8.4 overs left

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 149-4 (41.2 ov)
India 1st Innings149-4

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.S. Mandhana b Shrubsole 10 25 1 0 40.00
S. Verma c Shrubsole b Brunt 15 14 3 0 107.14
P.G. Raut c Ecclestone b Cross 32 61 4 0 52.46
M. Raj (c) Not out 53 96 4 0 55.21
H.K. Bhullar c Jones b Ecclestone 1 7 0 0 14.29
D.B. Sharma Not out 30 45 3 0 66.67
Extras 7w, 1lb 8
Total 41.2 Overs, 4 wkts 149
To Bat: 
S. Pandey,
J. Goswami,
T. Bhatia,
P. Vastrakar,
E. Bisht

Fall of Wickets

  1. 23 Verma 4.5ov
  2. 27 Mandhana 9.4ov
  3. 83 Raut 25.2ov
  4. 84 Bhullar 27.2ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 8 0 27 1 3.38
Shrubsole 6.2 3 18 1 2.84
N.R. Sciver 5 0 18 0 3.60
K.L. Cross 7 1 23 1 3.29
S. Ecclestone 7 1 30 1 4.29
S. Glenn 8 0 32 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
27th Jun 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
R J Warren

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 27, 2021 1:38pm

  •  

    41.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Mithali Raj. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    41.1

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.6

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    40.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    40.4

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    40.2

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    40.1

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    39.6

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    39.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    39.4

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    39.3

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    39.2

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    39.1

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    38.6

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    38.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    38.4

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    38.3

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    38.2

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    38.1

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    37.6

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    37.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    37.4

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    37.3

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    37.2

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    37.1

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    36.6

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    36.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    36.4

    APPEAL! Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    36.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    36.2

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    36.1

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    35.6

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    35.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    35.4

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    35.4

    Wide Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    35.3

    Katherine Brunt to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    35.2

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    35.1

    Katherine Brunt to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    34.6

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    34.5

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    34.4

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    34.3

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    34.2

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    34.1

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    33.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    33.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    33.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    33.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    33.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    33.1

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Mithali Raj. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    32.6

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    32.5

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    32.4

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    32.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    32.2

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    32.1

    Sarah Glenn to Mithali Raj. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

Full Commentary