Day 1 of 1
England

 
In Play
New Zealand

100-4  (26.1 ov)

New Zealand Women are 100 for 4 with 23.5 overs left

England vs New Zealand

England Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth ODI in Derby. Watch on Sky Cricket YouTube and Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
23rd Sep 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, A Harris
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P R Pollard

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates run out (Sciver) 17
L.R. Down b Shrubsole 11
M.L. Green c Davies b Shrubsole 0
A.E. Satterthwaite Not out 23
S.F.M. Devine lbw Dean 41
K.J. Martin Not out 3
Extras 5w, 5
Total 26.1 Overs 100 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.R. Sciver 5 1 17 0
Shrubsole 6 0 23 2
F.R. Davies 5 0 23 0
S. Ecclestone 6.2 0 26 0
C.E. Dean 3 1 7 1
Full Bowling Card