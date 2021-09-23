Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
New Zealand Women are 100 for 4 with 23.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Sep 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, A Harris
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Pollard
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.W. Bates
|run out (Sciver)
|17
|L.R. Down
|b Shrubsole
|11
|M.L. Green
|c Davies b Shrubsole
|0
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|Not out
|23
|S.F.M. Devine
|lbw Dean
|41
|K.J. Martin
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|26.1 Overs
|100 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|1
|17
|0
|Shrubsole
|6
|0
|23
|2
|F.R. Davies
|5
|0
|23
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|6.2
|0
|26
|0
|C.E. Dean
|3
|1
|7
|1