Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

178

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

79-2  (21.0 ov)

New Zealand Women need 100 runs to win from 29.0 overs

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 79-2 (21.0 ov)
England 1st 178All out (48.3 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings79-2

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates b Brunt 5 19 1 0 26.32
L.R. Down c Beaumont b Brunt 7 13 1 0 53.85
M.L. Green Not out 33 48 5 0 68.75
A.E. Satterthwaite Not out 29 46 5 0 63.04
Extras 5w, 5
Total 21.0 Overs, 2 wkts 79
To Bat: 
S.F.M. Devine,
K.J. Martin,
L.M.M. Tahuhu,
H.N.K. Jensen,
L.M. Kasperek,
M.M. Penfold,
B.M. Halliday

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Bates 4.4ov
  2. 13 Down 6.3ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 5 1 14 2 2.80
N. Farrant 4 1 16 0 4.00
K.L. Cross 3 0 16 0 5.33
S. Ecclestone 5 0 16 0 3.20
C.E. Dean 3 0 16 0 5.33

England 1st Innings178 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill lbw Tahuhu 4 13 1 0 30.77
T.T. Beaumont lbw Tahuhu 1 10 0 0 10.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Martin b Tahuhu 6 5 1 0 120.00
A.E. Jones b Penfold 21 33 4 0 63.64
S.I.R. Dunkley b Tahuhu 6 16 1 0 37.50
D.N. Wyatt c Down b Penfold 10 20 2 0 50.00
C.E. Dean b Tahuhu 10 25 2 0 40.00
K.H. Brunt Not out 49 98 4 0 50.00
S. Ecclestone lbw Kasperek 8 16 1 0 50.00
K.L. Cross run out (Kasperek) 29 40 4 0 72.50
N.E. Farrant lbw Jensen 12 18 2 0 66.67
Extras 3nb, 14w, 5lb 22
Total All Out, 48.3 Overs 178

Fall of Wickets

  1. 6 Beaumont 2.4ov
  2. 11 Winfield-Hill 4.2ov
  3. 20 Knight 6.1ov
  4. 27 Dunkley 8.6ov
  5. 48 Jones 14.1ov
  6. 59 Wyatt 16.6ov
  7. 78 Dean 22.2ov
  8. 101 Ecclestone 29.1ov
  9. 154 Cross 41.3ov
  10. 178 Farrant 48.3ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Tahuhu 10 1 37 5 3.70
Devine 9 1 26 0 2.89
M.M. Penfold 10 1 42 2 4.20
H.N.K. Jensen 9.3 1 40 1 4.21
L.M. Kasperek 10 1 28 1 2.80

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
S Redfern, P R Pollard
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 21, 2021 6:09pm

  •  

    20.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    20.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    20.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    20.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    19.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, Slog, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    19.4

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Wide Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.1

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    18.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    17.6

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    17.3

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Ecclestone.

  •  

    17.2

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    16.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Edged to point for no runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Short, flick, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Wide Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to short third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.2

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    15.1

    Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    14.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.5

    Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.4

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Back of a length, working, hit pad to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.1

    Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

Full Commentary