Cricket Match
England
178
New Zealand
79-2 (21.0 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|79-2 (21.0 ov)
|England 1st
|178All out (48.3 ov)
|New Zealand Women need 100 runs to win from 29.0 overs
New Zealand 1st Innings79-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|b Brunt
|5
|19
|1
|0
|26.32
|L.R. Down
|c Beaumont b Brunt
|7
|13
|1
|0
|53.85
|M.L. Green
|Not out
|33
|48
|5
|0
|68.75
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|Not out
|29
|46
|5
|0
|63.04
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|21.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|79
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Bates 4.4ov
- 13 Down 6.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|5
|1
|14
|2
|2.80
|N. Farrant
|4
|1
|16
|0
|4.00
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
|S. Ecclestone
|5
|0
|16
|0
|3.20
|C.E. Dean
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
England 1st Innings178 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|lbw Tahuhu
|4
|13
|1
|0
|30.77
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Tahuhu
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Martin b Tahuhu
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|A.E. Jones
|b Penfold
|21
|33
|4
|0
|63.64
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|b Tahuhu
|6
|16
|1
|0
|37.50
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Down b Penfold
|10
|20
|2
|0
|50.00
|C.E. Dean
|b Tahuhu
|10
|25
|2
|0
|40.00
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|49
|98
|4
|0
|50.00
|S. Ecclestone
|lbw Kasperek
|8
|16
|1
|0
|50.00
|K.L. Cross
|run out (Kasperek)
|29
|40
|4
|0
|72.50
|N.E. Farrant
|lbw Jensen
|12
|18
|2
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|3nb, 14w, 5lb
|22
|Total
|All Out, 48.3 Overs
|178
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Beaumont 2.4ov
- 11 Winfield-Hill 4.2ov
- 20 Knight 6.1ov
- 27 Dunkley 8.6ov
- 48 Jones 14.1ov
- 59 Wyatt 16.6ov
- 78 Dean 22.2ov
- 101 Ecclestone 29.1ov
- 154 Cross 41.3ov
- 178 Farrant 48.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Tahuhu
|10
|1
|37
|5
|3.70
|Devine
|9
|1
|26
|0
|2.89
|M.M. Penfold
|10
|1
|42
|2
|4.20
|H.N.K. Jensen
|9.3
|1
|40
|1
|4.21
|L.M. Kasperek
|10
|1
|28
|1
|2.80
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- S Redfern, P R Pollard
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
Live Commentary
-
20.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
20.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
20.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
20.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
20.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
20.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
19.6
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, Slog, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.
-
19.4
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
19.3
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
19.3
Wide Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
19.2
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
19.1
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
18.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for 1 run.
-
18.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
18.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
18.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
17.6
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
17.4
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
17.3
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Ecclestone.
-
17.2
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
17.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
16.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
16.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
16.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, Edged to point for no runs.
-
16.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
16.1
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Short, flick, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
15.6
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.6
Wide Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to short third man for 2 runs.
-
15.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
15.4
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.3
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.
-
15.2
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
15.1
Charlie Dean to Maddy Green. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
14.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
14.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.
-
14.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
14.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
13.6
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
13.5
Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
13.4
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
13.3
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
13.2
FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
12.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
12.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.
-
12.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run.
-
12.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Back of a length, working, hit pad to short third man for no runs.
-
12.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Maddy Green. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
11.6
Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
11.5
Kate Cross to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
11.4
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
11.3
FOUR! Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
11.1
Kate Cross to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.