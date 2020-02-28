England boosted their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup as they comfortably beat Pakistan by 42 runs in Canberra on Friday.

Captain Heather Knight continued her fine form with the bat, following up her century in the win over Thailand with 62 from 47 balls as England posted 158-7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan never came close to challenging that score, collapsing to 116 all out, with Anya Shrubsole (3-25) taking three wickets to reach 100 in T20 internationals - only the third player to reach the mark - and becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 World Cup history in the process.

The win sees England into second in Group B, level on four points with South Africa - who earlier beat Thailand - but having played a game more. A win over the West Indies in their final group game on Sunday with see England through to the semis.

Pakistan, who impressed greatly in beating the 2016 champions West Indies in their opening game of the tournament, opted to chase again after winning the toss.

Diana Baig struck with the fifth ball of her opening over, picking up the out-of-form Amy Jones (2) lbw, a dismissal which will only add to the debate over whether England should rejig their opening combination, with the talented Tammy Beaumont currently reduced to a bit-part role at No 6.

Danni Wyatt (16) too never really got going, and ultimately fell in the sixth over to one aerial shot too many into the offside.

It meant that, as had been the case in Wednesday's handy beating of Thailand, it was left to the in-form Knight and Nat Sciver to lift England up to a competitive total and, once more, they delivered.

Sciver fired five boundaries in her 36 from 29 balls before being stumped by some sharp work from Sidra Nawaz, while Knight notched a fourth T20I fifty - three of those, and her Thailand ton, coming in her last seven innings.

Pakistan did have their chances to see the back of Knight sooner, with the England skipper dropped four times, on 32, 45, 51 and 53, though only the first of those - on the deep midwicket boundary - could be classified as a real sitter.

Eventually, Nida Dar did for Knight with the final ball of the penultimate over as England lost a flurry of wickets late on; Fran Wilson (22) was the first to fall, bowled by Aiman Anwer (3-30), before Beaumont (6) and Katherine Brunt (0) were dismissed cheaply in the pursuit of quick runs.

Pakistan's run-chase was rather a non-event, with Shrubsole first deceiving Muneeba Ali (10) with a leg-cutter to bowl the opening batter, while Brunt (2-32) picked up captain Bismah Maroof (4).

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (3-15), arguably the pick of the England bowlers, then bowled Javeria Khan (16) and Iram Javed (4) in consecutive overs, later adding a third as Umaima Sohail (7) slapped one straight to cover. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone too impressed in the middle overs, taking 2-12.

Aliya Riaz (41 off 33) had a little bit of fun late on, biffing five boundaries and a six, but the game was already lost and Shrubsole returned to bowl Riaz and pick up Diana caught-and-bowled in consecutive deliveries to reach the 100-mark in T20Is.

Brunt then iced the England victory, bowling Sadia Iqbal, to see Pakistan bundled out with two balls of their 20 overs to spare.

