Cricket Match
England
99-3 (12.5 ov)
South Africa
148-6
England vs South Africa
|England 1st
|99-3 (12.5 ov)
|South Africa 1st
|148-6 (20.0 ov)
|England Women need 50 runs to win from 7.1 overs
England 1st Innings99-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Ismail b Klaas
|23
|15
|3
|1
|153.33
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Luus b Tryon
|39
|24
|6
|0
|162.50
|B.F. Smith
|lbw Khaka
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|N.R. Sciver (c)
|Not out
|21
|24
|2
|0
|87.50
|A.E. Jones
|Not out
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|12.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|99
Fall of Wickets
- 26 Dunkley 2.6ov
- 50 Smith 5.4ov
- 85 Wyatt 10.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Ismail
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|A. Khaka
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2.00
|M. Klaas
|2
|0
|23
|1
|11.50
|C.L. Tryon
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|D. Tucker
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|A.E. Bosch
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
South Africa 1st Innings148-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Bosch
|lbw Ecclestone
|61
|57
|8
|0
|107.02
|L. Goodall
|c Sciver b Capsey
|42
|34
|5
|0
|123.53
|L. Wolvaardt
|b Brunt
|21
|15
|3
|0
|140.00
|C.L. Tryon
|s Jones b Glenn
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.E. Luus (c)
|c Wyatt b Glenn
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M. du Preez
|run out (Sciver)
|9
|6
|2
|0
|150.00
|D. Tucker
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Jafta
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|6w, 5lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|148
- To Bat:
- S. Ismail,
- M.M. Klaas,
- A. Khaka
Fall of Wickets
- 102 Goodall 14.2ov
- 120 Bosch 16.3ov
- 123 Tryon 17.1ov
- 130 Luus 17.6ov
- 142 du Preez 19.2ov
- 147 Wolvaardt 19.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|F.R. Davies
|3
|0
|28
|0
|9.33
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|B.F. Smith
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|A. Capsey
|1
|0
|10
|1
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Jul 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- New Road
- Umpires
- S J O'Shaughnessy, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- R J Bailey
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S Bartlett
Live Commentary
-
12.5
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
12.4
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Slower length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.3
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
12.2
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Yorker, working, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
12.1
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.6
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
11.5
FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.4
Anneke Bosch to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
11.3
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
11.2
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
11.1
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Klaas, fielded by Tucker.
-
10.6
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Luus.
-
10.4
FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
10.3
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
10.2
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
10.1
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
9.6
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
9.5
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Edged to silly mid on for no runs.
-
9.4
Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
9.3
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
9.2
Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Slog, Edged to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Jafta.
-
9.1
Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
8.6
Delmi Tucker to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.5
Delmi Tucker to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Bosch.
-
8.4
Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
8.3
Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
8.2
FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
8.1
FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Slower length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
7.5
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.4
Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
7.3
Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep backward point for 3 runs.
-
7.2
Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
7.1
Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.6
FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
6.5
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
6.5
Wide Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.
-
6.4
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.3
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
6.2
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
6.1
Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
5.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
5.4
OUT! L.B.W. Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, working, hit pad.
-
5.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.
-
5.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
5.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
4.6
FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.5
FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Klaas.
-
4.3
Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
4.2
Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Half volley, working, Played to long on for 2 runs.
-
4.1
Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
3.6
Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
3.5
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
3.3
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
3.1
Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
2.6
OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Ismail.
-
2.5
Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
-
2.4
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
2.2
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.1
SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.