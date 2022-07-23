Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

99-3 (12.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

South Africa

148-6

England Women need 50 runs to win from 7.1 overs

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
England 1st 99-3 (12.5 ov)
South Africa 1st 148-6 (20.0 ov)
England Women need 50 runs to win from 7.1 overs

England 1st Innings99-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.I.R. Dunkley c Ismail b Klaas 23 15 3 1 153.33
D.N. Wyatt c Luus b Tryon 39 24 6 0 162.50
B.F. Smith lbw Khaka 10 11 1 0 90.91
N.R. Sciver (c) Not out 21 24 2 0 87.50
A.E. Jones Not out 4 3 0 0 133.33
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 12.5 Overs, 3 wkts 99
To Bat: 
M.E. Bouchier,
A. Capsey,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 26 Dunkley 2.6ov
  2. 50 Smith 5.4ov
  3. 85 Wyatt 10.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ismail 2 0 15 0 7.50
A. Khaka 2 0 4 1 2.00
M. Klaas 2 0 23 1 11.50
C.L. Tryon 3 0 26 1 8.67
D. Tucker 1 0 11 0 11.00
A.E. Bosch 2 0 15 0 7.50

South Africa 1st Innings148-6

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Bosch lbw Ecclestone 61 57 8 0 107.02
L. Goodall c Sciver b Capsey 42 34 5 0 123.53
L. Wolvaardt b Brunt 21 15 3 0 140.00
C.L. Tryon s Jones b Glenn 1 2 0 0 50.00
S.E. Luus (c) c Wyatt b Glenn 1 4 0 0 25.00
M. du Preez run out (Sciver) 9 6 2 0 150.00
D. Tucker Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
S. Jafta Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 6w, 5lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 148
To Bat: 
S. Ismail,
M.M. Klaas,
A. Khaka

Fall of Wickets

  1. 102 Goodall 14.2ov
  2. 120 Bosch 16.3ov
  3. 123 Tryon 17.1ov
  4. 130 Luus 17.6ov
  5. 142 du Preez 19.2ov
  6. 147 Wolvaardt 19.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 24 1 6.00
N.R. Sciver 3 0 25 0 8.33
F.R. Davies 3 0 28 0 9.33
S. Ecclestone 4 0 21 1 5.25
S. Glenn 4 0 27 2 6.75
B.F. Smith 1 0 8 0 8.00
A. Capsey 1 0 10 1 10.00

Match Details

Date
23rd Jul 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
S J O'Shaughnessy, S Redfern
TV Umpire
R J Bailey
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S Bartlett

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 23, 2022 4:59pm

  •  

    12.5

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Slower length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Yorker, working, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Anneke Bosch to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Klaas, fielded by Tucker.

  •  

    10.6

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 10.5

    OUT! Caught. Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Luus.

  •  

    10.4

    FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    9.5

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Edged to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Slog, Edged to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Jafta.

  •  

    9.1

    Anneke Bosch to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Delmi Tucker to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Delmi Tucker to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Bosch.

  •  

    8.4

    Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Slower length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.4

    Masabata Klaas to Natalie Sciver. Slower length ball, Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    7.3

    Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep backward point for 3 runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Masabata Klaas to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Wide Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    6.4

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Chloe Tryon to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    5.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 5.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, working, hit pad.

  •  

    5.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Slower length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    5.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Bryony Smith. Back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Klaas.

  •  

    4.3

    Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Chloe Tryon to Bryony Smith. Half volley, working, Played to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Chloe Tryon to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    3.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    3.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Bryony Smith. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  • 2.6

    OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Ismail.

  •  

    2.5

    Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

Full Commentary