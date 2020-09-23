Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

151-8
Result
Badge

West Indies

104-8

England Women win by 47 runs

England vs West Indies

England Women go 2-0 up in T20I series after West Indies collapse

Sarah Glenn scored valuable lower-order runs before taking two wickets for England

Sarah Glenn excelled with bat and ball as England Women benefitted from a significant West Indies collapse to win the second T20I by 47 runs at Derby.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England won the first game comfortably and despite a disjointed effort with the bat, it was a similar story as they moved into a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having slumped to 96-6, England were boosted by a 46-run stand between Glenn (26) and Katherine Brunt (18) and eventually managed to claw their way to 151-8.

West Indies looked well placed to chase it down as Deandra Dottin (38) and Stafanie Taylor (28) put on 61 for the second wicket but once Glenn (2-24) removed Dottin, the tourists crumbled, losing 7-24 to finish on 104-8.

More to follow...

Watch the third T20I between England and West Indies from 12.30pm, Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket and on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
23rd Sep 2020
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews c Knight b Brunt 3
D.J.S. Dottin lbw Glenn 38
S.R. Taylor s Jones b Glenn 28
L.G.L. Kirby s Jones b Villiers 1
S.A. Campbelle c Wilson b Shrubsole 5
C.A. Henry lbw Villiers 7
B. Cooper b Ecclestone 0
A.A. Alleyne lbw Ecclestone 5
S.C. Selman Not out 6
A.S.S. Fletcher Not out 4
Extras 2w, 5lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs 104 - 8
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 3 0 8 1
Shrubsole 4 0 22 1
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 0
S. Ecclestone 4 0 19 2
S. Glenn 4 0 24 2
M.K. Villiers 3 0 10 2
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK