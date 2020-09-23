Sarah Glenn excelled with bat and ball as England Women benefitted from a significant West Indies collapse to win the second T20I by 47 runs at Derby.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England won the first game comfortably and despite a disjointed effort with the bat, it was a similar story as they moved into a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having slumped to 96-6, England were boosted by a 46-run stand between Glenn (26) and Katherine Brunt (18) and eventually managed to claw their way to 151-8.

West Indies looked well placed to chase it down as Deandra Dottin (38) and Stafanie Taylor (28) put on 61 for the second wicket but once Glenn (2-24) removed Dottin, the tourists crumbled, losing 7-24 to finish on 104-8.

More to follow...

Watch the third T20I between England and West Indies from 12.30pm, Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket and on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.