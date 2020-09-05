Daniel Bell-Drummond smashed 81 from 45 deliveries and then starred in the field as South Group table toppers Kent Spitfires kept defending champions Essex Eagles winless in this season's Vitality Blast.

Kent captain Bell-Drummond, who struck 11 fours and one six, shared fifty stands with England batsman Zak Crawley (28) and then Alex Blake (52no off 35) as his side racked up 192-6 at the Kia Oval.

Bell-Drummond then took a diving catch to dismiss Tom Westley and ran out Paul Walter with a direct hit as Essex were limited to 163-7 in reply to lose by 29 runs.

Left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum took 3-25, with Varun Chopra (41 of 33) and Ryan ten Doeschate (42 off 24) the top-scoring Essex batsmen.

Essex were up with the rate during the powerplay, with Cameron Delport, dropped on 12, thumping five boundaries in his 17-ball 28 - but when he was bowled by Tim Groenewald missing a reverse pull, Kent took control.

Kent have now won three of their five fixtures to sit at the summit of the South Group on eight points - but Essex have lost three of their five as well as had two no results and prop up the table on two points.

Bell-Drummond and Crawley hammered a first-wicket partnership of 83 inside seven overs after Kent opted to bat, while the former then added 64 with Blake after Crawley and Heino Kuhn (3) departed in quick succession.

Bell-Drummond would have been eyeing a second T20 hundred, only to be pinned lbw by Simon Harmer (2-21) in the 15th over to fall 19 runs short and have to settle for a 21st career fifty and second of the season.

Blake progressed to a 31-ball, ninth T20 fifty but Kent finished eight runs short of 200 having looked on course to surge well past that milestone at one point, with Essex conceding only three boundaries in the last six overs.

Kent's total proved sufficient, though, as Essex - who beat Worcestershire in last year's Blast final as they completed a T20 and County Championship double - suffered another blow in their bid to reach the knockout phase.

