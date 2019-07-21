Cricket Match

Day 2 of 4
Badge

Gloucs

339-7 (92.0 ov)
11:00
Badge

Worcs

 

Gloucestershire are 339 for 7

Gloucs vs Worcs

Ryan Higgins shines again as Gloucestershire start well against Worcestershire

Ryan Higgins hit another half-century and averages over 70 in the County Championship this season

Ryan Higgins smacked 13 fours in a sparkling 76 to delight the crowd on the opening day of Gloucestershire's Specsavers County Championship match with Worcestershire.

Gloucs vs Worcs scorecard

And, with Tom Smith hitting an unbeaten 79, the hosts could feel well satisfied with a first-innings total of 339-7.

Chris Dent also contributed a half-century, while opposing skipper Joe Leach claimed three wickets.

Higgins' innings took his tally of Championship runs for the season past the 700 mark at an average of 70.8. The 24-year-old former Middlesex player also boasts 28 wickets and is emerging as one of the most prolific all-rounders in the country.

At 125-4, Gloucestershire appeared in some peril. But Higgins quickly went on the counter-attack, at one point hitting six fours in the space of 10 deliveries faced with sweet shots all around the wicket in reaching a 32-ball fifty.

He and Smith added 60 in just six overs to transform the innings and by tea had taken their stand to 126, with Higgins on 75 and Smith, having reached a 110-ball half-century off the final delivery before the interval.

Higgins fell just after tea and when bad light ended play four overs early, Gloucestershire were 11 runs short of a fourth batting point and had 18 more overs to claim a fifth.

Match Details

Date
21st - 24th Jul 2019
Toss
Worcestershire elected to bowl.
Venue
College Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, G D Lloyd

gloucs BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.A.H. Hammond c Cox b Leach 0
C.D.J. Dent c Cox b Leach 58
G.H. Roderick c Ferguson b Pennington 40
J.R. Bracey c Wessels b Leach 8
T.M.J. Smith Not out 79
R.F. Higgins c Cox b D'Oliveira 76
J.M.R. Taylor c Parnell b D'Oliveira 10
B.A.C. Howell c Barnard b Parnell 36
D.A. Payne Not out 4
Extras 16nb, 5w, 5b, 2lb 28
Total 92.0 Overs 339 - 7
Full Batting Card

worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Leach 19 2 71 3
D.Y. Pennington 15 3 48 1
A.W. Finch 14 0 74 0
Parnell 15 5 47 1
E. Barnard 14 2 46 0
D'Oliveira 15 2 46 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK