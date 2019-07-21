Ryan Higgins smacked 13 fours in a sparkling 76 to delight the crowd on the opening day of Gloucestershire's Specsavers County Championship match with Worcestershire.

Gloucs vs Worcs scorecard

And, with Tom Smith hitting an unbeaten 79, the hosts could feel well satisfied with a first-innings total of 339-7.

Chris Dent also contributed a half-century, while opposing skipper Joe Leach claimed three wickets.

Higgins' innings took his tally of Championship runs for the season past the 700 mark at an average of 70.8. The 24-year-old former Middlesex player also boasts 28 wickets and is emerging as one of the most prolific all-rounders in the country.

At 125-4, Gloucestershire appeared in some peril. But Higgins quickly went on the counter-attack, at one point hitting six fours in the space of 10 deliveries faced with sweet shots all around the wicket in reaching a 32-ball fifty.

He and Smith added 60 in just six overs to transform the innings and by tea had taken their stand to 126, with Higgins on 75 and Smith, having reached a 110-ball half-century off the final delivery before the interval.

Higgins fell just after tea and when bad light ended play four overs early, Gloucestershire were 11 runs short of a fourth batting point and had 18 more overs to claim a fifth.