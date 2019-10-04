Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Guyana Amazon W

156-6
Result
Badge

Jamaica Tallawa

79

Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 77 runs

Guyana Amazon W vs Jamaica Tallawa

Shoaib Malik inspires incredible Guyana fightback after four wickets fall in four balls

Gayle out first ball as Tallawahs fold to 79 all out

4:47
Watch highlights of how Guyana recovered from 8-4 to beat Jamaica by 77 runs, including a first-ball duck for Chris Gayle.

Skipper Shoaib Malik led an incredible fightback as Guyana Amazon Warriors recovered from 8-4 to keep their perfect record intact with a 77-run success over Jamaica Tallawahs.

SCORECARD

Warriors looked down and out as they lost four wickets in four balls - Oshane Thomas and Derval Green causing mayhem at the top of the order - before Malik (73no off 45 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (45) led the fightback with a stand of 82.

v

Live Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon W vs Trinbago

October 5, 2019, 12:30am


Remote Record

Their stand helped rally Jamaica to 156-6 off 20 overs and their resurgence continued as spinner Chris Green bowled opener Chris Gayle with the very first ball of the chase.

It didn't get much better for the Tallawahs as wickets fell around Glenn Phillips (21) and Liton Das (21) - Imran Tahir collecting 3-12 - and when Dwayne Smith was caught and bowled for just two by Qais Ahmed, the innings was creaking at 67-5.

The final five wickets fell for just 12 more runs as Tallawahs collapsed to 79 all out, with Shoaib fittingly taking the final wicket.

Live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League continues on Sky Sports Cricket at 12.30am on Saturday when Guyana host Trinbago.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 4th Oct 2019
Toss
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N Duguid
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R D King
Reserve Umpire
S Crawford

jamaica tallawa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle b Green 0
G.D. Phillips c Green b Hemraj 21
C.A.K. Walton c Green b Tahir 8
L.K. Das c Hemraj b Paul 21
T. Griffith lbw Tahir 11
D.R. Smith c&b Kamawal 2
I. Khan b Kamawal 0
D.C. Green c Pooran b Paul 1
S.A. Jacobs b Tahir 1
O.R. Thomas Not out 2
Z. Khan c Rutherford b Malik 6
Extras 4w, 1b, 1lb 6
Total All Out, 16.3 Overs 79
Full Batting Card

guyana amazon w BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C. Green 4 1 20 1
M I T Tahir 4 0 12 3
C. Hemraj 3 0 16 1
Q.A. Kamawal 4 0 20 2
K.M.A. Paul 1 0 2 2
Malik 0.3 0 7 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK