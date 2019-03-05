India vs Australia

Virat Kohli's 40th hundred and excellent death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Vijay Shankar saw India to an eight-run victory over Australia in a nail-biting second ODI in Nagpur.

Kohli (116 off 120) batted superbly on a scorching day as he completed a seventh ODI ton against Australia, but India were bowled out for 250 as Pat Cummins bagged 4-29 from nine overs.

The hosts' total proved enough, though, with Marcus Stoinis' 52 coming in vain as the tourists collapsed from 218-5 one ball into the 45th over to 242 all out after 49.3.

Bumrah (2-29) conceded just one run each in the 46th and 48th overs - accounting for Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 46th - before Shankar dismissed Stoinis and Adam Zampa in the last with Australia needing 11 for a series-levelling win as India secured a 500th ODI victory and moved 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Kohli was the standout with the bat, as he so often is, bringing up his ton from 107 balls when he smashed Coulter-Nile (1-52) for four and sharing half-century stands with Shankar (46) and Ravindra Jadeja (21), before he was caught off a Cummins slower ball towards the death.

Cummins, who removed Rohit Sharma (0) from from the sixth ball of the match, was backed up by spinners Glenn Maxwell (1-45) and Nathan Lyon (1-42)

Leg-break bowler Zampa (2-62) was expensive but he did bag two wickets in two balls in the 33rd over, including MS Dhoni caught at slip for a golden duck.

Australia began their reply well as skipper Aaron Finch (37) and Usman Khawaja (38) shared a stand of 83 for the first wicket and they continued to press on despite losing wickets at regular intervals - Peter Handscomb hitting 48.

Stoinis and Alex Carey (22) had left Finch's side in a strong position with a fifth-wicket stand of 47, but when Carey was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (3-54), India came roaring back, taking the final five wickets for 24 runs.