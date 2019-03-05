Cricket Match

India win by 8 runs

India vs Australia

Virat Kohli scores 40th hundred before superb death bowling sees India beat Australia

India secure 500th ODI victory to move 2-0 up in the five-match series

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli helped India to victory over Australia

Virat Kohli's 40th hundred and excellent death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Vijay Shankar saw India to an eight-run victory over Australia in a nail-biting second ODI in Nagpur.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli (116 off 120) batted superbly on a scorching day as he completed a seventh ODI ton against Australia, but India were bowled out for 250 as Pat Cummins bagged 4-29 from nine overs.

The hosts' total proved enough, though, with Marcus Stoinis' 52 coming in vain as the tourists collapsed from 218-5 one ball into the 45th over to 242 all out after 49.3.

Bumrah (2-29) conceded just one run each in the 46th and 48th overs - accounting for Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 46th - before Shankar dismissed Stoinis and Adam Zampa in the last with Australia needing 11 for a series-levelling win as India secured a 500th ODI victory and moved 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Kohli has now scored seven ODI tons against Australia

Kohli was the standout with the bat, as he so often is, bringing up his ton from 107 balls when he smashed Coulter-Nile (1-52) for four and sharing half-century stands with Shankar (46) and Ravindra Jadeja (21), before he was caught off a Cummins slower ball towards the death.

Cummins, who removed Rohit Sharma (0) from from the sixth ball of the match, was backed up by spinners Glenn Maxwell (1-45) and Nathan Lyon (1-42)

Leg-break bowler Zampa (2-62) was expensive but he did bag two wickets in two balls in the 33rd over, including MS Dhoni caught at slip for a golden duck.

Pat Cummins took four wickets for Australia

Australia began their reply well as skipper Aaron Finch (37) and Usman Khawaja (38) shared a stand of 83 for the first wicket and they continued to press on despite losing wickets at regular intervals - Peter Handscomb hitting 48.

Stoinis and Alex Carey (22) had left Finch's side in a strong position with a fifth-wicket stand of 47, but when Carey was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav (3-54), India came roaring back, taking the final five wickets for 24 runs.

Match Details

Date
5th Mar 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, N N Menon
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch lbw Yadav 37
U.T. Khawaja c Kohli b Jadhav 38
S.E. Marsh c Dhoni b Jadeja 16
P.S.P. Handscomb run out (Jadeja) 48
G.J. Maxwell b Yadav 4
M.P. Stoinis lbw Shankar 52
A.T. Carey b Yadav 22
N.M. Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4
P.J. Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 0
N.M. Lyon Not out 6
A. Zampa b Shankar 2
Extras 1 3lb 13
Total All Out, 49.3 Overs 242
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 10 0 60 0
J.J. Bumrah 10 0 29 2
Jadeja 10 0 48 1
V. Shankar 1.3 0 15 2
K. Yadav 10 0 54 3
Jadhav 8 0 33 1
Full Bowling Card

